Unclutter Your Mind
500 Ways to Focus on What's Important
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 1, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A calm, collected mind is the best defense against stress. In Unclutter Your Mind, Donna Smallin shows you how to address the emotional and psychological clutter that can rob you of a balanced, rewarding, meaningful life. Offering 500 creative ideas to help you clear away unnecessary worries, daily stressors, and unhelpful habits, Smallin helps you clear your head and focus on what’s most important to you. Just a few minutes each day is enough to help you establish clear priorities, develop stronger relationships, and achieve emotional fulfillment.
