The One-Minute Organizer A to Z Storage Solutions
500 Tips for Storing Every Item in Your Home
If you’re like most people, you have too much stuff and too little storage space. In this easy-to-use guide, Donna Smallin shows you how to create an efficient and clutter-free life using a common-sense approach to item-by-item storage. With 500 quick and effective strategies to creatively solve all of your vexing storage issues, Smallin offers proven techniques that will not only help you find a place for everything, but easily find everything you’re looking for.
It’s one thing to clear the clutter out of your house; it’s another to know what the heck to do with the stuff you’re keeping. Thank heaven we have Donna Smallin to solve that problem for us. And she does it brilliantly!
Gail Blanke, Author of Throw Out Fifty Things: Clear the Clutter, Find Your Life
This book should be a key reference on any homeowner’s shelf. I love the creative ideas for inexpensive solutions and the tips and quotes throughout that motivate and inspire.
Lorie Marrero, CPO, Creator of the Clutter Diet
Donna Smallin has advanced her cause mightily with this must-have handbook of practical (and nifty) ideas and strategies for storing those “surviving” household possessions that are worth keeping!
Ciji Ware, author of Rightsizing Your Life: Simplifying Your Surroundings While Keeping What Matters Most
This book covers everything! From Addresses to X-Rays, Donna Smallin tells you where to store and how to organize practically everything in your life!
Monica Ricci, author of Organizing Your Office in No Time and Office Depot spokesperson
Storage Solutions
Bank safe-deposit box
Bathroom storage
Basement storage
Binders
Bowls
Built-in storage
Communications center
Computer
Containers
Drawer dividers
Dressers
Filing cabinets
File folders
Hooks
Mobile storage units
Off -site storage
Overhead storage
Safe
Scanner
Shelves and shelf dividers
Shoe bag organizer
Tickler file
Turntables (lazy Susans)
Vacuum-seal storage bags
Wall-mounted organizers
Ziplock bags
Out of the Box Organizers
Baskets
Bungee cords
Checkbook boxes
coffee cans and other tins
Egg cartons
Film canisters
Gift or shopping bags
Glass jars
Hatboxes and decorative tins
Ice cube trays
Laundry baskets
Lunch boxes
Plastic rain gutters
Shoeboxes
Suitcases
Tackle boxes
Tissue boxes
Tote bags
TV armoire
Vases
Before you read any further, I want you to think about something. What do you believe is the biggest obstacle you face when it comes to organizing your stuff? Is it …
Lack of space? According to a survey by the National Soap & Detergent Association, 80 percent of clutter in most homes is the result of disorganization, not lack of space.
Lack of time? In a 2008 poll conducted on behalf of the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO), 19 percent of women and 11 percent of men anticipate they’d save more than an hour each day if they were more organized, for a total of 15 days annually.
Lack of money? There’s no need to run out and spend money on fancy organizing products. Look around. See what you have that might do the trick — at least temporarily. That way, you’ll have a better idea of what you need should you decide to upgrade later. For examples of common items that can be transformed into storage solutions, look for the “Out of the Box Organizers” highlighted throughout this book.
Lack of know-how? All of the suggestions in this book are based on the following seven principles of good storage. Let this quick lesson be your guide as you figure out what to do with your stuff.
1 Unclutter first.
The average U.S. home has doubled in size in the last 60 years and still we struggle to find a place for everything. Hmmm … could it be we have too much stuff? My motto is “If you don’t love it or use it, lose it.”
Why bother storing things you don’t use? Eliminate all the unnecessary “necessities.” Get rid of duplicates. Do you really need three vegetable peelers? If you’re keeping something “just in case,” ask yourself: Could I get this again pretty easily and inexpensively if I need it again someday? If the answer is yes, let it go.
And let’s face it. Everything has a life span. Chuck anything that is unusable or unfixable. Are you storing things for grown children? You may be saving things they don’t even want! Question everything.
Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions
