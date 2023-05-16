The One-Minute Organizer A to Z Storage Solutions

ADVANCE PRAISE FOR THIS BOOK

Storage Solutions

Bank safe-deposit box

Bathroom storage

Basement storage

Binders

Bowls

Built-in storage

Communications center

Computer

Containers

Drawer dividers

Dressers

Filing cabinets

File folders

Hooks

Mobile storage units

Off -site storage

Overhead storage

Safe

Scanner

Shelves and shelf dividers

Shoe bag organizer

Tickler file

Turntables (lazy Susans)

Vacuum-seal storage bags

Wall-mounted organizers

Ziplock bags

Out of the Box Organizers

Baskets

Bungee cords

Checkbook boxes

coffee cans and other tins

Egg cartons

Film canisters

Gift or shopping bags

Glass jars

Hatboxes and decorative tins

Ice cube trays

Laundry baskets

Lunch boxes

Plastic rain gutters

Shoeboxes

Suitcases

Tackle boxes

Tissue boxes

Tote bags

TV armoire

Vases

P REFACE





When people ask me if I’ve always been organized, I have to say yes. I was one of those kids who didn’t need to be told to make her bed or put away her toys. I just did it. I remember a time when I was about 11 years old. I went over to my friend Julie’s house to play. I had never been in her room before, and let’s just say that it didn’t look anything like my room. There were dolls and toys and clothes and stuff strewn all over the place. I couldn’t walk in the room without stepping on something. There was no way I could play in that room without straightening it up first! I was having fun gathering and putting Barbie’s clothes and shoes into her case. But after about 15 minutes, Julie said to me, “You’re boring.” Is that what you think about organizing and storing your stuff? That it’s boring? I might agree with you except for one thing: I’ve learned that the rewards are well worth the effort. As you go through the process of getting all your stuff in order, you will create more time, space, and energy for the things that really matter, which, of course, are not things at all.

I NTRODUCTION

Before you read any further, I want you to think about something. What do you believe is the biggest obstacle you face when it comes to organizing your stuff? Is it …

Lack of space? According to a survey by the National Soap & Detergent Association, 80 percent of clutter in most homes is the result of disorganization, not lack of space.

Lack of time? In a 2008 poll conducted on behalf of the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO), 19 percent of women and 11 percent of men anticipate they’d save more than an hour each day if they were more organized, for a total of 15 days annually.

Lack of money? There’s no need to run out and spend money on fancy organizing products. Look around. See what you have that might do the trick — at least temporarily. That way, you’ll have a better idea of what you need should you decide to upgrade later. For examples of common items that can be transformed into storage solutions, look for the “Out of the Box Organizers” highlighted throughout this book.

Lack of know-how? All of the suggestions in this book are based on the following seven principles of good storage. Let this quick lesson be your guide as you figure out what to do with your stuff.

1 Unclutter first.

The average U.S. home has doubled in size in the last 60 years and still we struggle to find a place for everything. Hmmm … could it be we have too much stuff? My motto is “If you don’t love it or use it, lose it.”

Why bother storing things you don’t use? Eliminate all the unnecessary “necessities.” Get rid of duplicates. Do you really need three vegetable peelers? If you’re keeping something “just in case,” ask yourself: Could I get this again pretty easily and inexpensively if I need it again someday? If the answer is yes, let it go.

And let’s face it. Everything has a life span. Chuck anything that is unusable or unfixable. Are you storing things for grown children? You may be saving things they don’t even want! Question everything.





A to Z

Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions