Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Free shipping on $45+

The One-Minute Organizer A to Z Storage Solutions

500 Tips for Storing Every Item in Your Home

The One-Minute Organizer A to Z Storage Solutions Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Donna Smallin

Formats and Prices

Price

$9.99

Price

$12.99 CAD

Format

ebook (Digital original)

Format:

ebook (Digital original) $9.99 $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 10, 2008. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also available from:

If you’re like most people, you have too much stuff and too little storage space. In this easy-to-use guide, Donna Smallin shows you how to create an efficient and clutter-free life using a common-sense approach to item-by-item storage. With 500 quick and effective strategies to creatively solve all of your vexing storage issues, Smallin offers proven techniques that will not only help you find a place for everything, but easily find everything you’re looking for.

Excerpt

ADVANCE PRAISE FOR THIS BOOK

It’s one thing to clear the clutter out of your house; it’s another to know what the heck to do with the stuff you’re keeping. Thank heaven we have Donna Smallin to solve that problem for us. And she does it brilliantly!

Gail Blanke, Author of Throw Out Fifty Things: Clear the Clutter, Find Your Life

This book should be a key reference on any homeowner’s shelf. I love the creative ideas for inexpensive solutions and the tips and quotes throughout that motivate and inspire.

Lorie Marrero, CPO, Creator of the Clutter Diet

Donna Smallin has advanced her cause mightily with this must-have handbook of practical (and nifty) ideas and strategies for storing those “surviving” household possessions that are worth keeping!

Ciji Ware, author of Rightsizing Your Life: Simplifying Your Surroundings While Keeping What Matters Most

This book covers everything! From Addresses to X-Rays, Donna Smallin tells you where to store and how to organize practically everything in your life!

Monica Ricci, author of Organizing Your Office in No Time and Office Depot spokesperson



Storage Solutions

Bank safe-deposit box

Bathroom storage

Basement storage

Binders

Bowls

Built-in storage

Communications center

Computer

Containers

Drawer dividers

Dressers

Filing cabinets

File folders

Hooks

Mobile storage units

Off -site storage

Overhead storage

Safe

Scanner

Shelves and shelf dividers

Shoe bag organizer

Tickler file

Turntables (lazy Susans)

Vacuum-seal storage bags

Wall-mounted organizers

Ziplock bags

Out of the Box Organizers

Baskets

Bungee cords

Checkbook boxes

coffee cans and other tins

Egg cartons

Film canisters

Gift or shopping bags

Glass jars

Hatboxes and decorative tins

Ice cube trays

Laundry baskets

Lunch boxes

Plastic rain gutters

Shoeboxes

Suitcases

Tackle boxes

Tissue boxes

Tote bags

TV armoire

Vases



PREFACE


When people ask me if I’ve always been organized, I have to say yes.

I was one of those kids who didn’t need to be told to make her bed or put away her toys. I just did it.

I remember a time when I was about 11 years old. I went over to my friend Julie’s house to play.

I had never been in her room before, and let’s just say that it didn’t look anything like my room. There were dolls and toys and clothes and stuff strewn all over the place. I couldn’t walk in the room without stepping on something. There was no way I could play in that room without straightening it up first!

I was having fun gathering and putting Barbie’s clothes and shoes into her case. But after about 15 minutes, Julie said to me, “You’re boring.”

Is that what you think about organizing and storing your stuff? That it’s boring? I might agree with you except for one thing: I’ve learned that the rewards are well worth the effort. As you go through the process of getting all your stuff in order, you will create more time, space, and energy for the things that really matter, which, of course, are not things at all.



INTRODUCTION

Before you read any further, I want you to think about something. What do you believe is the biggest obstacle you face when it comes to organizing your stuff? Is it …

Lack of space? According to a survey by the National Soap & Detergent Association, 80 percent of clutter in most homes is the result of disorganization, not lack of space.

Lack of time? In a 2008 poll conducted on behalf of the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO), 19 percent of women and 11 percent of men anticipate they’d save more than an hour each day if they were more organized, for a total of 15 days annually.

Lack of money? There’s no need to run out and spend money on fancy organizing products. Look around. See what you have that might do the trick — at least temporarily. That way, you’ll have a better idea of what you need should you decide to upgrade later. For examples of common items that can be transformed into storage solutions, look for the “Out of the Box Organizers” highlighted throughout this book.

Lack of know-how? All of the suggestions in this book are based on the following seven principles of good storage. Let this quick lesson be your guide as you figure out what to do with your stuff.

1 Unclutter first.

The average U.S. home has doubled in size in the last 60 years and still we struggle to find a place for everything. Hmmm … could it be we have too much stuff? My motto is “If you don’t love it or use it, lose it.”

Why bother storing things you don’t use? Eliminate all the unnecessary “necessities.” Get rid of duplicates. Do you really need three vegetable peelers? If you’re keeping something “just in case,” ask yourself: Could I get this again pretty easily and inexpensively if I need it again someday? If the answer is yes, let it go.

And let’s face it. Everything has a life span. Chuck anything that is unusable or unfixable. Are you storing things for grown children? You may be saving things they don’t even want! Question everything.


A to Z



Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

baskets


Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

laundry baskets

Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

suitcases


Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

gift or shopping bags


Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

egg cartons






Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

coffee cans and other tins



Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

glass jars



Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

hatboxes and decorative tins


Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

tote bags


Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

tv armoire

If you’ve upgraded your home entertainment center with a flat-screen television, you might be wondering what to do with your old armoire. Here are four ways to convert it into a fabulous new storage solution.


Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

ice cube trays

Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

tackle boxes

Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

bungee cords

Screw hooks into a wall and attach bungee cords to either end so that the bungee cords are drawn tight to the wall. Measure the cords first so you know how far apart to space the hooks. They need to be snug enough to hold items in place. Use the bungee cords to:


Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

checkbook boxes

Wrap them in contact paper or heavy gift-wrapping paper for a cheerful look and then put them to use.


Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

shoeboxes


Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

vases

Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

film canisters

These handy containers with their tightly fitted lids can hold a lot of little stuff:


Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

lunch boxes




Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

tissue boxes

Recycle empty tissue boxes to create attractive, functional containers that you can use in and around your home.

Organizer

Transforming Common Items into Storage Solutions

plastic rain gutters

A creative alternative to shelving!



Genre:

On Sale
Dec 10, 2008
Page Count
273 pages
Publisher
Storey Publishing, LLC
ISBN-13
9781603426442

You May Also Like

Home Detox
Home Detox $19.99 $24.99 CAD
The Naturally Clean Home, 3rd Edition
The Naturally Clean Home, 3rd Edition $12.95 $16.95 CAD
The Little Book of Life Skills
The Little Book of Life Skills $20.00 $26.00 CAD
All Good Things Are Wild and Free Sticky Notes
All Good Things Are Wild and Free Sticky Notes $14.95 $19.95 CAD
The CHAOS Cure
The CHAOS Cure $15.99 $21.99 CAD

Donna Smallin

About the Author

Donna Smallin is the author of many Storey titles with a total of more than 928,000 copies in print. She is a frequent contributor to major national women’s and home magazines and has been a guest on the CBS Early Show, Better TV, HGTV, CNN, and Fox & Friends, as well as numerous radio programs. For the past decade, Smallin has been a spokesperson for such companies as Bissell, Kaboom, Staples, 3M, Keurig, and others. 

Learn more about this author