Making Aromatherapy Creams & Lotions
Making Aromatherapy Creams & Lotions

101 Natural Formulas to Revitalize & Nourish Your Skin

by Donna Maria

On Sale

Oct 1, 2018

Page Count

168 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612122403

Genre

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Aromatherapy

Description

Nourish and revitalize your skin with your own handcrafted creams and lotions. Donna Maria shares her simple five-step method for creating fragrant all-natural body rubs, facial creams, lip balms, moisturizers, and more. Explore how aromatic oils can effectively preserve and protect your skin, and learn how to craft products that target your skin’s specific needs. You’ll be amazed at how your products, which are both inexpensive and free of harsh chemicals, can help promote healthy and vibrant skin. 

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

What's Inside

