Making Aromatherapy Creams & Lotions

Nourish and revitalize your skin with your own handcrafted creams and lotions. Donna Maria shares her simple five-step method for creating fragrant all-natural body rubs, facial creams, lip balms, moisturizers, and more. Explore how aromatic oils can effectively preserve and protect your skin, and learn how to craft products that target your skin’s specific needs. You’ll be amazed at how your products, which are both inexpensive and free of harsh chemicals, can help promote healthy and vibrant skin.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.

