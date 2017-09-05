Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
SEAL Team Six: Hunt the Viper
Praise
"As real as it gets!
Hunt the Viper reads like it was pulled from official mission traffic.
Forget silly TV shows and movies, this book will show you exactly what it's
like to be an operator at the tip of the spear. Don Mann and Ralph Pezzullo's SEAL Team Six series are the most authentic
military thrillers on the market. Period. End of discussion."—Douglas Laux, former CIA Field Operative and New York Times bestselling author of Left of Boom
PRAISE FOR THE SEAL TEAM SIX SERIES:
"The authors gives nuance and depth to Crocker's character . . . The conclusion is satisfying, with Crocker going entertainingly superhuman. . . . For the Tom Clancy/Dale Brown genre fan, Mann and Pezzullo provide enough excitement to while away a weekend."—Kirkus Reviews
—Jeff Ayers, Booklist
"Pulse-pounding reads filled with the kind of knowing, immersive detail that can only come from someone with real-life experience in the field. A great series."—Howard E. Wasdin, New York Times best-selling author of SEAL Team Six: Memoirs of an Elite Navy SEAL Sniper
"A riveting and accurate description of how special operations units actually conduct counterterrorist operations in the field. . . . If you are interested in reading a suspenseful, action-filled novel written by the 'real deal' instead of some amateur wanna-be, pick up this book, or any of those in the SEAL Team Six series."—James Blount, former supervisor at the Central Intelligence Agency