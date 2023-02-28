In the final book of Django Wexler's brilliantly imagined epic fantasy trilogy about two siblings divided by magic and revolution, Gyre and Maya must finally join forces and rally the people to take down the Twilight Order once and for all.

The last surviving Chosen, Ashok has finally risen up and taken control of The Twilight Order. He promises equality and prosperity, but Gyre and Maya know the truth. Only death follows in Ashok's wake. To take him down, Gyre will have to unite old allies–from all across The Splinter Kingdoms and the depths of Deepfire. And Maya will have to seek out a legendary weapon hidden in the mountains that could turn the tide in their battle for freedom.

Burning Blade Silver Eye

Ashes of the Sun

Blood of the Chosen

Emperor of Ruin