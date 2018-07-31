This Year You Write Your Novel

“A straightforward, friendly guide for aspiring writers” (Los Angeles Times): No more excuses. With award-winning author Walter Mosley as your guide, you can write a novel now.









Create a daily writing regimen to fit any writer’s needs — and how to stick to it.

Determine the narrative voice that’s right for every writer’s style.

Hook readers with dynamic characters.

Get past those first challenging sentences and into the heart of a story.

And much more.

“No-nonsense advice that is sure to set beginning writers along the righteous path to real authorhood.” —Seattle Post-Intelligencer





“Let the lawn get shaggy and the paint peel from the walls,” bestselling novelist Walter Mosley advises. In this invaluable book of tips, practical advice, and wisdom, Mosley promises that the writer-in-waiting can finish their novel in one year.Intended as both inspiration and instruction, this book provides the tools to turn out a first draft painlessly and then revise it into something finer. Mosley teaches you how to: