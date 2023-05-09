Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel)
The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel)

by Deya Muniz

On Sale

May 9, 2023

Page Count

256 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316538701

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Lgbtq+

Description

Lady Camembert wants to live life on her own terms, without marriage. Well, without marrying a man, that is. But the law of the land is that women cannot inherit. So when her father passes away, she does the only thing she can: She disguises herself as a man and moves to the capital city of the Kingdom of Fromage to start over as Count Camembert.
 
But it’s hard to keep a low profile when the beautiful Princess Brie, with her fierce activism and great sense of fashion, catches her attention. Camembert can’t resist getting to know the princess, but as the two grow closer, will she able to keep her secret?
 
A romantic comedy about mistaken identity, true love, and lots of grilled cheese.

