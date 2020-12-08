The empire has fallen and another rises in its place in the action-packed third book of Devin Madson’s bold and bloody epic fantasy quartet.
Expecting to find allies among the deserting Levanti, Rah instead finds an enemy in their enigmatic Horse Whisperer. No longer a unified group, he struggles to lead the fractured Levanti, and will have to choose between fighting for his people’s survival and the life of his oldest friend.
Having allies isn’t the same as keeping them. Miko has to move fast to secure a foothold in the ruins of her empire, yet for every success she makes ever more enemies. With the empire at stake she cannot give up, but can she be the empress she wants to be? Or will she have to give up everything to be the ruler her people will accept?
Named Defender of the One True God in punishment for failing to kill deserters, Dishiva finds herself precariously poised between two worlds. She can neither trust the Swords who betrayed her nor the people she ought to be ruling. Yet caught to Dom Villius, she has the chance to challenge his growing power, but she’ll have to give up everything that makes her feel Levanti to do it.
Cassandra just wants to get her body back, but Empress Hana needs to find a way to weaken Dom Villius’s growing power before he turns Kisia into his own empire. With him closing his net around them, they’ll have to choose between their own survival and letting him win.
We Cry for Blood is a stunning and brutal epic fantasy, perfect for readers of Mark Lawrence, John Gwynne and Brian Staveley.
The Reborn Empire
We Ride the Storm
We Lie with Death
We Cry for Blood
For more from Devin Madson, check out:
The Vengeance Trilogy
The Blood of Whisperers
The Gods of Vice
The Grave at Storm’s End
"With prose that rises above most novels, Devin Madson paints evocative scenes to build an engaging story. Highly entertaining, We Ride the Storm is certainly worth your attention and Madson is an exciting new author in fantasy."—Mark Lawrence, author of Red Sister
"A tale that hits all the right spots. Imaginative world building, a pace that builds perfectly to a heart-pounding finale and captivating characters. There's a lot to love here. Highly recommended."—John Gwynne, author of The Faithful and the Fallen series on We Ride the Storm
"A complex tale of war, politics and lust for power."—The Guardian on We Ride the Storm
"Intricate, compelling and vividly imagined, this is the first in a new quartet that I am hugely excited about. Visceral battles, complex politics and fascinating worldbuilding bring Devin's words to life."—Anna Stephens, author of Godblind on We Ride the Storm
"Fans of George R. R. Martin's Song of Ice and Fire series will appreciate the feudal political maneuvering, shifting alliances, and visceral descriptions of combat and its aftermath in this series starter."—Booklist on We Ride the Storm
"An utterly arresting debut,Storm's heart is in its complex, fascinating characters, each trapped in ever tightening snarls of war, politics and magic. Madson's sharp, engaging prose hauls you through an engrossing story that will leave you wishing you'd set aside enough time to read this all in one sitting. One of the best new voices in fantasy."—Sam Hawke, author of City of Lies on We Ride the Storm
"A brutal, nonstop ride through an empire built upon violence and lies, a story as gripping as it is unpredictable. Never shying away from the consequences of the past nor its terrible realities, Madson balances characters you want to love with actions you want to hate while mixing in a delightful amount of magic, political intrigue, and lore. This is not a book you'll be able to put down."—K. A. Doore, author of The Perfect Assassin on We Ride the Storm
"Madson has built a living, breathing world of Empire and fury. We Ride The Stormgrabs you by the throat and doesn't let go."—Peter McLean, author of Priest of Bones
"Darkly devious and gripping epic fantasy boasting complex characters, brutal battle and deadly intrigue. We Ride the Storm is breathtaking, brilliant and bloody -it grips you hard and does not let go."—Cameron Johnston, author of The Traitor God