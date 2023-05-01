Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Who Got Game?: Basketball

Amazing but True Stories!

Who Got Game?: Basketball Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Derrick D. Barnes

Formats and Prices

Price

$9.99

Price

$12.99 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. ebook $9.99 $12.99 CAD
  2. Trade Paperback $16.99 $22.99 CAD

Also available from:

From superstar author Derrick Barnes, here is a middle-grade celebration of the people and stories that helped shape the game of basketball, from unsung pioneers to unforgettable moments of the game.

Capturing all the joy and energy that mark the sport of basketball, bestselling and award-winning superstar author Derrick Barnes shines a light on the amazing ballers, buzzer-beaters, and record-breakers who haven’t always gotten the attention they deserve. Who Got Game? Basketball, the second book in his sports series, following Who Got Game? Baseball, weaves together great storytelling, lively illustrations, and a far-ranging selection of facts, stats, sidebars, and quotes.

Middle-grade readers will discover the highest-scoring game in NCAA history. The influential center, George Mikan, who created the modern big man role, and 5'3" Muggsy Bogues, the shortest player ever to star in the pros. The pioneering Senda Berenson Abbott, creator of the women’s game. The legendary Rucker Park b-ball court in Harlem, New York. Plus the first African American players and coaches, greatest comeback victories and earth-shattering slam dunks, longest winning streaks, and so much more. This book will hit you like a three-pointer from half-court!

Genre:

On Sale
Jan 2, 2024
Page Count
176 pages
Publisher
Workman Publishing Company
ISBN-13
9781523527106

You May Also Like

Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant $6.99 $9.99 CAD
Great Americans in Sports: Blake Griffin
Great Americans in Sports: Blake Griffin $10.99 $14.99 CAD
Lisa Leslie
Lisa Leslie $4.99 $6.99 CAD
On the Court With... Hakeem Olajuwon
On the Court With... Hakeem Olajuwon $4.99 $6.99 CAD
Wilderness Adventure Camp
Wilderness Adventure Camp $16.95 $22.99 CAD

Derrick D. Barnes

About the Author

Derrick Barnes is the author of Who Got Game? Baseball and is a National Book Award Finalist for his graphic novel Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice. Derrick has won the Ezra Jack Keats Award, a Newbery Honor, and the YALSA Excellence in Young Adult Non Fiction Award and is a two-time Coretta Scott King Honoree and two-time Kirkus Prize for Young Readers recipient. He is also the author of Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut and three New York Times bestsellers: The King of Kindergarten, The Queen of Kindergarten, and I am Every Good Thing. Derrick lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with his wife and four sons.

 

Learn more about this author