Designing Broadway

In this richly illustrated and information-packed celebration of Broadway set design, Tony Award–winning designer Derek McLane explores the craft while reflecting on some of the greatest stage productions of the past few decades.



Alongside other leading set design and theatre talents, McLane invites us into the immersive and exhilarating experience of designing sets that have visually brought so many of our favorite stories to life. With co-writer Eila Mell, he and contributors discuss Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton, Hadestown, Beautiful, and many more of the most iconic productions of our generation.



Learn about the process from idea to opening night, the challenges and insights that inform creative choices, and more. Filled with personal sketches and photos from the artists’ archives, this book is truly the behind-the-scenes deep dive that theatre fans will love.



Contributors include: John Lee Beatty, Danny Burstein, Cameron Crowe, Ethan Hawke, Moisés Kaufman, Carole King, John Leguizamo, Kenny Leon, Santo Loquasto, Kathleen Marshall, Lynn Nottage, David Rabe, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Wallace Shawn, Robin Wagner.