Godforsaken Sea

PROLOGUE

Signatures of all things I am here to read, seaspawn and seawrack . . .

—J AMES J OYCE , Ulysses

Each time I looked astern, I jumped. The dark shape on the stern rail seemed human—a squat little man crouching there malevolently, ready to leap at me. I looked back every ten seconds or so to try to gauge the height and speed of the following waves. Working the tiller with both hands, I tried to keep the boat square to the wind and seas. To maintain my bearings in the dark, I had to feel the wind on my face, try to catch the phosphorescent flash of the breaking crests. Every time I looked, the man-shape startled me. During each short interval, I forgot he was there. For half an hour, I'd been looking back, jumping, forgetting, looking back, jumping. . . . On the horizon, five hundred miles from land, I imagined I glimpsed the skyline of a great city of lights.

The boat was driving hard to the southeast under a double-reefed staysail—about thirty square feet of drum-tight sail just forward of the mast. The wind was pushing us at almost six knots, as fast as our little boat could go. The resistance the bow wave created as the boat moved through the sea, and the friction between the hull and the water, set a speed limit that, theoretically, we couldn't exceed. But sometimes we accelerated right through the immutable laws of hydrodynamics as the boat surfed down the face of a twelve-foot Atlantic wave.

We were out on the open ocean for the first time in our lives—my wife and I—on a thirty-one-foot sailboat weighing five and a half tons. I'd sailed small boats for most of my life, but rarely out of sight of land. This passage was different—no Great Lakes slog to another marina or coastal hop to the next homey anchorage. We'd crossed the Gulf Stream, and now we were aiming for the heart of the Bermuda Triangle, across the Sargasso Sea, southeast as hard as we could go, away from the dangerous December storm latitudes. We would keep this heading until we hit sixty-five degrees west longitude—nicknamed "I–65," like an interstate highway, because of the flow of southbound boat traffic to the Caribbean. Then we would turn due south, looking for the steady northeast trade winds to ride into Charlotte Amalie or Jost van Dyke.

Leaving Charleston Bay, we had sailed on a gentle southwest breeze for several hours. Just before sunset, the land a dark line astern, we saw dolphins about fifty yards off our port side. They streaked toward us in a leaping, joyful bunch. They did what dolphins do—chittered, dove, jumped, surfed our bow wave. Then, bored with our three knots, they sped off to bluer pastures. We were thrilled with the exuberance and insouciance of the wild dolphins, their sheer at-homeness in the ocean. They soothed our fear of the thirteen hundred miles ahead. With such animals in it, the sea seemed friendly, benign, comprehensible. Everything would be all right after all.

Four days later, things were not all right. The sea, among its many qualities, is an unerring discoverer of weakness, and it had discovered one of ours. I hadn't properly sealed the engine ignition and gauges, which were set into one of the locker sides in the cockpit at about shin height. That night, on watch, I suddenly realized that the intermittent chugging noise I'd been hearing over the sounds of wind and sea was our auxiliary diesel engine trying to start itself. Seawater, scooped up by the bow's plunge, swept down the windward side-deck and into the cockpit, where it swirled out the drains in a luminous kaleidoscope. Some of the water had got into the ignition switch and shorted it out, creating the same effect as turning the ignition key. The engine, trying to start against the iron grip of the transmission—it was in gear to stop the propeller from freewheeling as we sailed—soon wore down the batteries. I heard what was happening just as they were going dead flat. We used the engine to get in and out of ports and anchorages, to escape local calms, and to charge our batteries for electricity. It could also come in handy sometimes in bad weather at sea, to help control the boat. But otherwise, when we were on a passage, the engine was a passive bystander.

We had spares or tools to replace or fix just about everything on board. But our ethos of self-sufficiency and redundancy was tailored for matter, not energy. Now we needed the two things we didn't have two of. To recharge the batteries, we needed the engine. The engine, which we could theoretically start with a hand crank in the absence of electricity, now refused to start that way. If we couldn't start the engine, we couldn't charge the batteries. Without the batteries, we had no electricity and couldn't start the engine. No electricity meant no electric lights below (although we had kerosene spares), no log (to tell us speed and distance sailed), no compass light. No engine meant that we were truly a sailing vessel. We would have to wait for wind in the inevitable calms of the horse latitudes. The spare diesel fuel we'd carried to get us through them was now useless ballast.

A lot of people sail boats without engines, and even to me it had a theoretical appeal. Complete reliance on the wind took the sailor to the aesthetic heart of the process—the austere purity of air moving across the sail's airfoil and lifting the boat forward in a horizontal replication of an airplane's flight. But as a practical matter, out there on the corrugated sea, I wanted that damn engine. It was for more than electricity or breaking through calms. It represented the comfort and reassurance of technology. Without it, we were catapulted back a hundred years to the time of "wooden ships and iron men." We felt distinctly nonferrous.

And if the engine could go—just like that, because I hadn't put ten cents' worth of plastic and caulking around a switch—what would be next? What other undiscovered oversight or carelessness might be lurking, ready to bring down the mast, destroy a sail, disable the self-steering wind vane, violate the first rule of sailing—Keep the ocean out of the boat—by letting the ocean in?

I'd dreamed for most of my life about making a voyage like this. But every realized dream has its price—in disillusionment or some other countervailing woe. Now we were paying for mine. For four days, we'd bumped and careened out to sea. I had hardly slept at all. Christine had done little better. I couldn't sleep partly because of the boat's wild motion, but mostly because of the noise. The waves sounded like battering rams when they hit the hull. But worse, everything on the boat creaked and groaned. It was clear aural evidence, I was convinced, of wood and fiberglass molecules being torn apart. I lay in my bunk when I was off watch and waited for something to break. I'd beefed up the boat before we left—torn the insides out and reinforced everything in sight. But I had been deskbound for most of my life, and it was the first time I'd done that sort of work. I wasn't sure I'd done it right. Was everything really strong enough? To me, it seemed merely rational to expect catastrophe.

To compensate for my disquiet, I spent a lot of time checking things. That was what I was supposed to be doing anyway. The sailor is an obsessive fusser about everything on board. The smallest oversight—like our unprotected engine controls—could make things uncomfortable at best, or begin a spiraling descent into disaster. Nothing can be left to chance; the sea exploits all weaknesses. On every watch, therefore (we alternated three hours on, three hours off, round the clock), I made my inspection.

On our fourth night out, the wind increased to a sustained thirty knots, gusting close to forty. It was on the cusp of being an official full gale. To us, new to the open ocean, it was a gale. The boat seemed barely under control. In the wave troughs we strained to glimpse the foamy phosphorescence on the crests. Gauging wave heights from the deck of a small boat is like evaluating a referee's call against your own team: you're just a bit too involved with the action to be objective. With waves, honest errors result from the observer's angle of vision and the shape of the wave. The rule of thumb is to cut almost in half the height you think you see. I thought I saw waves that night that were twenty-five feet high, and every so often, ones I couldn't bear to estimate.

We disconnected the wind vane. I began to steer by hand, trying to keep the waves more or less square to the stern. That was when I started to hallucinate that the dwarfish man on the stern rail was about to let me have it. There was something there, of course—the jerricans with the now-useless diesel fuel, the man-overboard buoy container, and the dinghy outboard clamped to the rail. Together, their shape in the black night was vaguely humanoid. I was so tired that I couldn't remember for more than a few seconds what it was that had startled me, or even that I'd been startled. When my hallucination expanded to include the full-fledged city skyline on the horizon, we realized we'd had it. We stopped the boat, or hove-to, to try to get some sleep.

Heaving-to is one of the pleasingly ancient and elegant maneuvers that sailors have used for centuries to park a sailing vessel while they wait out bad weather, sleep, navigate, or make repairs. In one typical method, two storm sails are set and trimmed tightly, one to each side of the boat. The pull of one sail tends to cancel out the pull of the other, and the boat remains almost stationary. The rudder is then lashed so that the boat holds a fairly constant position, about forty-five to sixty degrees off the direction of wind and waves, drifting forward at a knot or so. The result is a tense equilibrium, with the boat's strongest point—the bow—presented to the gale. The transition from sailing to being hove-to is remarkable: the whipsaw motion subsides; there's much less noise (the most unnerving part of bad weather at sea); and the boat rises and falls on waves suddenly diminished, no longer carnivorous.

The wind seldom gusted past forty knots, and for twelve hours we rested, ate dried fruit and granola bars, and endured the racket of moderately heavy weather. But although we also slept a little, enough to get going again when our gale was over, the psychological pattern for the rest of our first open-ocean passage had been set: it was an ordeal to get through.

Later, we rolled and lurched for two days on smooth, slick swells, waiting for wind. I spent the time thinking up original insults for our recalcitrant engine. A few days after the wind filled in again, a low-pressure system began to form almost directly over our heads. It moved off to the northeast before it became a full gale, but the mass of cold air trailing down from the system's center did cross over us. As the front's leading edge passed by, we got a second dose of thirty-five-knot wind and rough seas. This time we didn't hesitate and hove-to for twenty-four hours until things improved.

As we worked our way southeast into the trade winds, there were periods of the poetry-in-motion we'd read about. Our boat weaved its way through deep blue, foam-tipped waves under a strengthening tropical sun. We were exhilarated by the swoop and dip of a vessel steering itself through a benign sea—the bright colors and shadows, the rhythmic swoosh of the bow wave, the sense of ancient harmony between a wind-driven boat and the sea. We saw flying fish break the surface and glide, wings flashing, for fifty yards or more. We watched sunrises and sunsets that even through our fatigue provoked momentary flashes of the seamless unity of the natural world, or a sense of that world as it used to be. Our fear diminished. We got a little sleep each day.

Still, I never stopped worrying that something might break. We had no long-range radio transmitter—only a short-wave receiver that got marine forecasts for the Atlantic Ocean, broadcast from landlocked Fort Collins, Colorado. If something went badly wrong, we couldn't get in touch with anyone who was more than about forty miles away, the range of our VHF radio. Neither of us had ever been so alone, so far from the rest of the world, so completely dependent on our own resources. While taking some pride in our self-sufficiency, we barely endured the isolation that made it necessary.

A few days after our gale, I noticed a bird flying by. It was a brown booby, a common-enough seabird. It was also the first form of life we'd seen for two days, since another seabird had flown by. I went below and made a note in our log that I'd seen a bird. And then it struck me what an empty place we were in—where one bird was worthy of note.

Braced in the cockpit, a city boy looking out over the unnervingly uncluttered aspect of the sea, I thought it looked as strange as the moon. Or like some queasily heaving Sahara. It was a wilderness both fascinating and appalling. For us, our passage was a struggle through the empty and remote wilderness of the sea.

I ALWAYS WANTED to be a sailor who crossed oceans. I was sure that I would eventually sail around the world. In my heart I sustained a boyhood vision of a single–handed circumnavigation: going around alone was the true test, the real accomplishment at sea. The voyage to the Virgin Islands seemed at the time a demonstration that robust dreams often grow sickly when they are bared to real life.

Our trip scared me to death. I felt that, at any moment, we could be overtaken by natural forces that would destroy us. It wasn't simply a matter of our crossing the ocean from Charleston to the Virgin Islands. I didn't think the outcome was as certain as that. We would arrive only if the ocean let us through. Looking back, with experience, my attitude seems melodramatic. The dangers were not really so great, and the chances of cataclysm were actually very small. Still, whenever I've gone to sea in a small boat, some of that suspicion and fear has lingered. Even when the ocean's surface is tranquil, I, like Melville, can't forget "the tiger heart that pants beneath it."

I gave up my aspiration to sail alone around the world but I lost none of my fascination with the idea itself—not as practiced by the casual tradewind cruisers, loafing through the tropics for years, but by the mavericks who go far south, below 40 degrees, into the ice and storms of the Southern Ocean. That kind of circumnavigation remains for me a passionate act of prolonged courage and endurance.

All this brought me, perhaps inevitably, to the 1996–97 Vendée Globe round-the-world race. It encompasses the most difficult kind of single-handed sailing through the most dangerous waters in the world (the Southern Ocean), in the most extreme form possible (unassisted and nonstop). The bare facts: twenty-seven thousand miles, three and a half to five months alone at sea, chilling casualty rates, the unrelenting strain of handling sixty-foot boats day and night, the absolute certainty of weather and waves that could destroy them. Remembering my own fearful initiation into relatively safe bluewater sailing, it was impossible not to be intrigued by the race's audacity. I felt compelled to find out how the Vendée Globe skippers did it; why they did it.

I also felt a connection to the race because of one of the skippers: Gerry Roufs. He was the first Canadian to have entered the Vendée Globe, and he had a good chance of winning. There was a small but significant affinity between us. Like me, he had trained to be a lawyer and had then found something different to do with his life, though in his case, something precarious and uncertain, far removed from the affluent safety of the law. After a year, he had left his law practice to become a professional sailor, and he spent the next twenty years working toward his eventual membership in the single-handed, round-the-world elite.

Five hundred miles from the North Atlantic Ocean, sliding deeper into the Canadian winter, I followed the race. There was the occasional wire story in the Toronto newspapers. Nothing much on television. The Quebec media, especially the French-language side, provided more coverage because the race originated in France. More important, Gerry Roufs was from Quebec. He'd grown up in Montreal and had sailed at the Hudson Yacht Club, just outside the city. He'd been a junior sailing champion—a dinghy prodigy—and had sailed for several years as a member of the Canadian Olympic yachting team.

The traditional sources of information about sailing races—yachting magazines published in Europe, the United States, and Canada—were always months out of date by the time they were available. The Internet was the real mother lode. The Vendée Globe organizers had set up a Web site. It contained good background information about the race, the sailors, and the boats. The best part was the stream of bulletins posted by headquarters each day during the race, sometimes as many as five or six in a twenty-four-hour period. They were all in French, although a truncated English summary, often in an endearingly eccentric translation, was issued once a day or so. Periodically, the skippers themselves would send a few paragraphs about their daily experience from their boats via satellite fax, e-mail, or single-sideband radio, and there were regular reports of latitude-longitude positions for each boat. Like several other competitors, Roufs set up his own Web site as well, on which he posted intermittent journal entries, in both French and English, describing his activities.

Each day, I could read about the homely details of life on board these swiftest of ocean racers, the weather each boat was going through, its progress—through Biscay, the horse latitudes, the doldrums, the long swing around the South Atlantic High, and then to the southeast, below the Cape of Good Hope and into the roaring forties of the Southern Ocean. It was an electronic feast of information.

"The sea is as near as we come to another world," wrote the poet Anne Stevenson. She called it "the planet ocean." As the Vendée Globe boats made their hard, hazardous journey through the outlandish sea, I watched them from the haven of the planet earth.

1 In the Seas Entrall

The difference between a gale and what has become known as a "survival" storm is that in the former, with winds of force 8, or perhaps 9 (say 30 to 45 knots mean velocity), the skipper and crew retain control and can take the measures which they think best, whereas in a survival gale of force 10 or over, perhaps gusting at hurricane strength, wind and sea become the masters.

—K. A DLARD C OLES , Heavy Weather Sailing

Until Christmas Day 1996, the race had been a typically robust version of previous Vendée Globe and BOC races. If anything, it had been easier on the competitors than most of the earlier events. None of the collisions with flotsam or ice in this Vendée Globe had put the sailors' lives on the line. It was true that the Southern Ocean had behaved as usual—its chain of low-pressure systems moving relentlessly along the racers' path. Storm- and often hurricane-force wind had piled waves up to heights of fifty or sixty feet. At times, the boats had surfed down wave faces at thirty knots, almost out of control. They had struggled through the dangerous and chaotic cross-seas that followed quick changes in wind direction and had been knocked down often. For several weeks, the skippers endured this trial by wind and cold, ice and breaking waves, skirting the edge of catastrophe as they threaded their way through the great wilderness of the southern seas.

True, it was still a long way to Cape Horn. The greater extent of the Southern Ocean still lay ahead for most of the boats. There was a lot of time left for something to happen. At some point in every one of these races, most often in the Southern Ocean, a sailor's life becomes problematic, hangs by a thread. Sometimes, a life is snuffed out: by inference at first, as contact is suddenly ended; later with certainty, as enough silent time goes by or the searchers find a boat, drifting and unmanned. Some names: Jacques de Roux (1986), Mike Plant (1992), Nigel Burgess (1992), Harry Mitchell (1995)—a few of the ones who have been wiped off the planet. Who knew exactly how? What were the circumstances? An unendurable rogue wave capsizing the boat? Ice? Or a sudden, treacherous slip over the side and into the sea, followed by a final minute or two treading the frigid water, watching the boat (with acceptance? anger? terror?) intermittently visible on the wave crests, surfing farther and farther away, its autopilot functioning perfectly.

There hadn't been any of that yet in this Vendée Globe. But the dragons were certainly there. The "quakin' and shakin'" was about to begin. During the twelve days of Christmas, the race changed utterly.

T HE STRENGTH OF the storm was a surprise. Catherine Chabaud, sailing four hundred miles behind Raphaël Dinelli, was getting the weather first as it swept from west to east. She radioed to him and the other sailors ahead of her a description of the strength and direction of the wind in the low-pressure systems that overtook her, one after the other. This time—seven weeks into the race, just before Christmas—she advised Dinelli to expect a low during the night, with the usual quick wind rotation from northwest to southwest, blowing at around forty to forty-five knots, as the cold front crossed over. It was nothing special—a typical Southern Ocean low of moderate intensity.

What happened instead was unusual and terrifying.

As the low-pressure system began its pass over Dinelli, a warmer high-pressure air mass crowded down from the north. The two systems squeezed together. The cold air of the low slid in under the warmer air of the high and pushed it up. The air already blowing into the center of the low increased in velocity, shooting up and spiraling out higher in the atmosphere. As more air was displaced from the sea's surface, the air pressure there dropped even further. Wind is the flow of air from areas of high to low pressure down the pressure slope, or gradient. It's exactly the same process as water flowing from higher to lower elevations. The steeper the slope, the faster the air moves, and the stronger the wind. As the low approached, its pressure gradient grew ominously steeper.

When the system overtook Dinelli's position, the wind increased until it was blowing close to hurricane strength—sixty-four knots and over—and gusting to eighty knots. It quickly whipped up the constant swell of the Southern Ocean into huge seas. Dinelli's boat started surfing on waves that grew to between fifty-five and sixty-five feet—like fast-moving, always-toppling six-story concrete buildings. It was apocalyptic sailing.

Dinelli couldn't stay on deck because it was too dangerous. From inside the damp, frigid cabin, trying to make sense of the shape and steepness of the waves, he did his best to direct the onrushing boat by manipulating his autopilot. But control was impossible. Algimouss capsized, violently inverting in a few seconds. The tremendous shock compressed the mast so that it pierced the deck; the boom smashed through one of the large cabin windows and water flowed in. It was Christmas day morning.

Dressed in a survival suit that had got torn in the capsize, Dinelli wedged himself into a corner of his upside-down cabin. Bit by bit, the water displaced the trapped air in the hull. During the capsize, the mast had snapped off a few feet above deck level. The standing rigging held it more or less in place, and it acted as a kind of keel, holding Algimouss stably inverted. After three hours or so, however, wrenched by the boat's furious rolling and pitching, the mast broke away completely. Freed of the resistance of mast and rigging, the three-ton bulb of ballast at the end of the keel regained its leverage, and the boat rolled upright again—sluggishly, because of the weight of water inside. As it did so, Dinelli, mostly underwater, half-swam, half-walked his way off the cabin top and down the sides until he was standing on the floor again. Now he could activate his satellite emergency radio beacons. He hadn't set them off sooner because the signal wouldn't have been able to penetrate the boat's upside-down carbon-fiber hull.

Within a couple of hours of righting itself, the boat had almost completely filled with water. The waves slammed in through the table-sized hole in the deck with such force that they broke the hull's watertight bulkheads. Each Vendée Globe sixty-footer was required to have three of these, dividing the boat's interior into compartments that could be sealed off, limiting the amount of inflowing water. But no material could withstand the force of these seas. Soon the deck was at water level. Each enormous wave seemed determined to sink the boat.

Dinelli climbed onto the deck and tethered himself to the stump of the mast, struggling to stay on his feet as the boat lurched and plunged. The waves crashed over him continuously. His torn survival suit soon filled with water. The hull of Algimouss was completely submerged, its deck barely visible in the foam of breaking seas. Alternately soaked by waves of frigid Southern Ocean water and blasted by a windchill well below zero, Dinelli felt his body temperature begin to drop.

He stood on the deck of his boat for the rest of Christmas Day, through the high-latitude austral summer night, and all the next day, the wind never dropping below gale force. Adrift in the Southern Ocean at almost fifty degrees latitude, twelve hundred miles south of Australia, closer to Antarctica, he was as alone and exposed as any human on earth could possibly be. As the second night approached, the twenty-eight-year-old sailor was exhausted and hypothermic. He knew without any doubt that he would not be able to survive until the next morning. Death was very close.

T O UNDERSTAND THIS story, you have to understand the Southern Ocean and what it means to sail through it in a small sailboat.

The vast sea area of the Southern Ocean is really the extreme southern portion of the Pacific, Indian, and South Atlantic oceans. Its official demarcation is forty degrees south latitude. It includes the latitudes sailors long-ago nicknamed the roaring forties, the furious fifties, and the screaming sixties. It's an area of almost constant high wind and frequent gales, often exceeding hurricane strength. In storms, the waves build and build until they reach almost unimaginable heights. The highest wave ever reliably recorded—120 feet high—was encountered there. The waves of the Southern Ocean roll around the world unimpeded by land. Icebergs and smaller "growlers" drift through the frigid water. Over the centuries, it has been a sailors' graveyard—square-rigger seamen called the Southern Ocean path to Cape Horn "Dead Men's Road." It embodies what Melville called "that sense of the full awfulness of the sea."

The Southern Ocean contains that point on earth that is farthest from any land. It's about 1,660 miles equidistant from Pitcairn Island, the Bounty