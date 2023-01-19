Free shipping on orders $35+

The Second Murderer
The Second Murderer

A Philip Marlowe Novel

by Denise Mina

On Sale

Aug 1, 2023

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316265751

Genre

Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Private Investigators

Description

A work of crime fiction featuring Raymond Chandler's iconic detective, Philip Marlowe, as its protagonist.

What's Inside

