The Less Dead

In the new, shockingly modern thriller by Denise Mina, solving one mystery leads to another: Leona finally learns her birth mother's identity, only to discover that the woman's murderer is still at large — and sending threatening letters.





The killer–or killers?–has never been found, Aunt Margaret claims. They're still at large… and sending her letters, gloating letters that the details of the crime. Now Leona must choose: take the side of the world against her dead mother, or investigate her murder and see that justice is done at last.





Darkly funny and sharply modern, Denise Mina's latest novel is an indelible, surprisingly moving story of daughters and mothers, blood family and chosen family, and how the search for truth helps one woman to find herself.









What she finds is an imcomplete family–the only person left is Margaret, her mother’s older sister. Aunt Margaret brings upetting news: Leona’s mother is dead, murdered many years ago, one of a series of sex workers killed in Glasgow.