Be a Real Estate Millionaire
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Be a Real Estate Millionaire

How to Build Wealth for a Lifetime in an Uncertain Economy

by

Hachette Books Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781593155049

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: October 9th 2007

Genre: Non-classifiable

PAGE COUNT: 296

Select a format:

ebook
Trade Paperback
Be a Real Estate Millionaire will teach you Dean Graziosi’s personal strategies for turning real estate “losers” into winners. Discover the seven keys to uncovering “hidden real estate values.” Learn to identify the five types of real estate markets and the right strategy for each. Take Dean’s local market analysis test to determine the exact nature of your local real estate market. Receive Dean’s unique formula for win-win-win real estate transactions and experience how you can make money while helping others make money, too. Let Dean share his strategies and secrets and help you become a real estate millionaire today. Read and act on Dean’s advice and you too will become a real estate millionaire.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews