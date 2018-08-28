For successful founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, David L. Steward, his philosophy is simple and founded on a biblical principle: “For the Son of God came not to be served but to serve” (Mark 10:45.) As a business leader, he says, the first priority is to serve employees.



Together with Brandon K. Mann, managing partner and CEO of Kingdom Capital, these two leaders distill their wisdom in Leadership by the Good Book, a field guide for leaders who want to bring respect, integrity, honesty, and trust to the workplace. Steward and Mann draw from personal experience, and share insights and examples from other world-class leaders who share how God’s Word has informed and influenced their leadership.





Each chapter provides questions for reflection and a brief prayer to provide a catalyst for change, not only in your leadership practices, but in your relationship with God. Leadership by the Good Book will teach you how to lead and serve people, according to teachings from the Bible, and take your business to the next level.