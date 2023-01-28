Healthy Bones & Joints

Strengthen your bones and joints naturally! David Hoffman offers expert advice on how herbal treatments can help those suffering from arthritis, rheumatism, osteoporosis, and other musculoskeletal ailments. Detailed profiles of popular medicinal herbs and their healing properties, clear preparation instructions, and dosage guidelines, will help you create custom-tailored remedies suitable to your individual needs. Learn how to incorporate herbs such as meadowsweet, mustard, bay tree, and more into your daily regimen to help prevent and treat aching bones and stiff joints.