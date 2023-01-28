Free shipping on orders $35+

Healthy Bones & Joints
Healthy Bones & Joints

A Natural Approach to Treating Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Tendinitis, Myalgia & Bursitis

by David Hoffmann

Mar 1, 2017

128 Pages

storey-publishing-llc

9781612128313

Mind, Body, Spirit / Health & Fitness / Diseases & Conditions / Musculoskeletal

Strengthen your bones and joints naturally! David Hoffman offers expert advice on how herbal treatments can help those suffering from arthritis, rheumatism, osteoporosis, and other musculoskeletal ailments. Detailed profiles of popular medicinal herbs and their healing properties, clear preparation instructions, and dosage guidelines, will help you create custom-tailored remedies suitable to your individual needs. Learn how to incorporate herbs such as meadowsweet, mustard, bay tree, and more into your daily regimen to help prevent and treat aching bones and stiff joints. 

