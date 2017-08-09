Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Weird Math
A Teenage Genius and His Teacher Reveal the Strange Connections Between Math and Everyday Life
A teenage genius and his teacher take readers on a wild ride to the extremes of mathematics
Everyone has stared at the crumpled page of a math assignment and wondered, where on Earth will I ever use this? It turns out, Earth is precisely the place. As teen math prodigy Agnijo Banerjee and his teacher David Darling reveal, complex math surrounds us. If we think long enough about the universe, we’re left not with material stuff, but a ghostly and beautiful set of equations. Packed with puzzles and paradoxes, mind-bending concepts, and surprising solutions, Weird Math leads us from a lyrical exploration of mathematics in our universe to profound questions about God, chance, and infinity. A magical introduction to the mysteries of math, it will entrance beginners and seasoned mathematicians alike.
"A miscellany of fun oddities, ranging from chess-playing computers to prime-counting insects."—Spectator (UK)
"Readers seeking nifty facts to wow others won't be disappointed.... Even the number challenged will emerge with a stronger appreciation of math."—Booklist
"This frolic on the wilder shores of mathematics aims to bolt the way-out to the day-to-day. It succeeds."—Nature
"[An] enjoyable, wide-ranging volume of essays on such diverse mathematical topics as computing, music theory, prime numbers, and paradoxes. Even math-averse readers should find something to pique their interest here."—Publishers Weekly
"[Darling and Banerjee] offer some beguiling insights on what math is about and how it has evolved."—Kirkus Reviews
"Darling and Banerjee take us on a captivating ride through a vast landscape of mathematics, touching on mesmerising topics that include randomness, higher dimensions, alien music, chess, chaos, prime numbers, cicadas, infinity, and more. Read this book and soar."—Clifford A. Pickover, author of The Math Book: From Pythagoras to the 57th Dimension
"A glorious trip through some of the wilder regions of the mathematical landscape, explaining why they are important and useful, but mostly reveling in the sheer joy of the unexpected. Highly recommended!"—Ian Stewart, author of Significant Figures
"In this inspired collaboration, a young math prodigy teams up with a popular science writer to present a fresh view of the world of mathematics. Together they fearlessly tackle some of the most weird and wonderful topics in mathematics today, rightly believing that 'if you can't explain something in plain language then you don't properly understand it.' Clearly, they understand it."—John Stillwell, Professor of Mathematics, University of San Francisco, and author of Elements of Mathematics