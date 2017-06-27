Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Manufactured Crisis

The Manufactured Crisis

Myths, Fraud, And The Attack On America's Public Schools

by

by

The Manufactured Crisis debunks the myths that test scores in America's schools are falling, that illiteracy is rising, and that better funding has no benefit. It shares the good news about public education. Disputing conventional wisdom, this book ignited debate in Newsweek, The New York Times, and the entire teaching profession. Winner of the American Educational Research Association book award, The Manufactured Crisis is the best source of facts and analysis for people who care about what's really happening in our schools.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology

On Sale: August 26th 1996

Price: $24.99 / $32.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9780201441963

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews