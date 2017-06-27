Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
David C. Berliner
David C. Berliner, Ph.D., is Regents' Professor in the College of Education at Arizona State University, and past recipient of the Friends of Education Award from the National Education Association.
Bruce J. Biddle, Ph.D., is editor of the journal Social Psychology of Education, and serves as professor of both Psychology and Sociology at the University of Missouri.
By the Author
The Manufactured Crisis
The Manufactured Crisis debunks the myths that test scores in America's schools are falling, that illiteracy is rising, and that better funding has no benefit.…