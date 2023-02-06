Go to Hachette Book Group home

The Edge

By David Baldacci

The hotly anticipated follow-up to David Baldacci's runaway #1 New York Times bestselling thriller, The 6:20 Man, again featuring Travis Devine. 

  • PRAISE FOR THE 6:20 MAN
"A complex, high-powered thriller that will keep the reader guessing . . . This is a winner from a pro."—Kirkus
  • "Keeps readers guessing with an intriguing story and a few good plot twists . . . It seems like Baldacci might be planning more Travis Devine stories. Let's hope so."—Booklist
  • "Corporate conspiracies, corruption, and murder—all come together in one of thriller fans’ most anticipated books of the summer . . . Baldacci’s experience in this genre truly shines as he builds complex layers of riveting twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat!"—Reader's Digest
  • PRAISE FOR DAVID BALDACCI
    • "David Baldacci is a master storyteller."—Associated Press
  • "David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
  • "A master storyteller."—People
  • "Baldacci delivers, every time!"—Lisa Scottoline, New York Times bestselling author

    • On Sale
    Nov 14, 2023
    Page Count
    672 pages
    Publisher
    Grand Central Publishing
    ISBN-13
    9781538719930

    David Baldacci is a global #1 bestselling author, and one of the world’s favorite storytellers. His books are published in over 45 languages and in more than 80 countries, with 150 million copies sold worldwide. His works have been adapted for both feature film and television. David Baldacci is also the cofounder, along with his wife, of the Wish You Well Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting literacy efforts across America. Still a resident of his native Virginia, he invites you to visit him at DavidBaldacci.com and his foundation at WishYouWellFoundation.org.

