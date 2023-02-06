Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
The Edge
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Format
Format:
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
- ebook $16.99 $21.99 CAD
- Hardcover (Large Print) $32.50 $41.00 CAD
- Hardcover $30.00 $38.00 CAD
- Audiobook CD (Unabridged) $50.00 $63.00 CAD
Also available from:
Genre:
- PRAISE FOR THE 6:20 MAN
"A complex, high-powered thriller that will keep the reader guessing . . . This is a winner from a pro."—Kirkus
"Keeps readers guessing with an intriguing story and a few good plot twists . . . It seems like Baldacci might be planning more Travis Devine stories. Let's hope so."—Booklist
"Corporate conspiracies, corruption, and murder—all come together in one of thriller fans’ most anticipated books of the summer . . . Baldacci’s experience in this genre truly shines as he builds complex layers of riveting twists and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat!"—Reader's Digest
PRAISE FOR DAVID BALDACCI
"David Baldacci is a master storyteller."—Associated Press
"David Baldacci is one of the all-time best thriller authors."—Lisa Gardner, #1 New York Times bestselling author
"A master storyteller."—People
"Baldacci delivers, every time!"—Lisa Scottoline, New York Times bestselling author
- On Sale
- Nov 14, 2023
- Publisher
- Hachette Audio
- ISBN-13
- 9781549160684
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use