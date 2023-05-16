Ginseng, the Divine Root

INTRODUCTION

The Cherokees speak of the plant as a sentient being . . . able to make itself invisible to those unworthy to gather it.

—W ILLIAM B ARTRAM , naturalist, Philadelphia, 1791

R ESTING ON MY DESK is a single dried ginseng root. It looks small and insubstantial, a shriveled, pale brown finger against a dark background. This one is four years old and came from a craft shop in Cherokee, North Carolina.

Few Americans would recognize this root as ginseng. Most people think of ginseng as a Chinese herb used in energy-boosting food supplements. A visit to a health-food super-market reveals a staggering array of them. The soft-drink aisle launches a rainbow brigade of shrink-wrapped bottles that list ginseng on their labels. The tea section has its own universe of ginseng items, from Yogi Tea to American Ginzing herbal tea. Even industry stalwart Lipton sells yellow boxes of Lemon Ginseng tea bags. In the dietary supplement section, shelves and shelves are devoted to ginseng capsules and tinctures of all kinds, often packaged with images of white-haired Asian philosophers or powerful dragons.

The root on my desk, however, is simply American ginseng, Panax quinquefolius, a native to North American forests and virtually identical to its sister in Asia, Panax ginseng. Asian ginseng has indeed been used for several thousand years as a popular health tonic. Less known is the fact that for nearly three centuries, this surprising family resemblance between the two plants has led American ginseng to navigate a labyrinthine passage around the world.

This ginseng root holds other surprises. For one thing, it's harder than you'd expect of an herb. Biting off a piece is like snapping a half-inch wooden dowel in two. Even before a small piece reaches my mouth, I smell the soil it came from. I place the root on my tongue and the tannic tang reminds me vaguely of cloves. Not exactly a pleasant taste, it's been described as slightly aromatic, or like licorice root. The flavor evokes an earlier age, a time of sarsaparilla and anise seed. The root catches on my teeth, and within a minute its woody texture gives way to fibrous threads.

I F YOU LIVE NEAR mountains in the eastern half of North America, you can wander the woods for days, hoping to find a ginseng plant in the wild. I have kept my eyes open on many hikes where the terrain looked right: shady, north-facing slopes, mossy rock outcroppings, clusters of hardwood trees. But ginseng is a shy creature. Novice visitors always need an introduction from someone who knows the herb well. It's not like other famous forest residents. Oak and walnut trees are easily recognizable, lording over the forest like statuesque movie stars. Ginseng isn't like that. It blends in easily with other plants, such as poison oak. Yet a Park Service botanist who has tromped the Great Smokies for years says that of all the rare plants in the woods—of all the ones that she could choose in the forest's vastness—ginseng is her favorite. She enjoys tracking its aboveground life as it races through the seasons, from a single stem in spring, to a flush of leaves, to sports-car-red berries that last just a week in mid-summer. By fall, its leaves turn a pale yellow before the plant seems to disappear altogether.

Below the soil, however, the root (technically, a rhizome) continues to develop with painfully slow deliberation. Each year adds a wrinkle on its neck, establishing a unique signature, like a tree's rings. And while that signature might seem meaningless hidden in the forest, it will gain significance later. For generations of collectors who call themselves ginsengers, that root and its wild signatures have been an excellent reason for an autumn walk in the woods. People in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, can still point to farms that were bought with ginseng money. More often, digging ginseng roots and selling them to a buyer in a bait shop down the road produced enough cash to buy Christmas gifts or school supplies. When the crunch of dead leaves and sunlight against bare tree trunks signaled darker days coming, ginseng promised that Christmas bonus.

American ginsengers through the centuries were happy to collect the roots to sell, but it was rare for them to chew the root themselves. And there's still a good deal of debate among American doctors about whether ginseng does any good. Depending on who you ask, ginseng either works to catalyze the body's vital energy, or it acts as a mild tonic and antioxidant, or it's a fraud. Some U.S. researchers have found that certain chemicals in American ginseng may protect brain cells against degenerative conditions like Parkinson's disease. No one denies, though, that ginseng has, at least, a very powerful effect on the imagination. Few elements of nature have inspired such an enormous range of creative responses as ginseng. This refers not only to farmers who have tried to grow it and researchers who have devised new ways to study the herb's chemical compounds, but also to the hucksters who for so long hawked ginseng as an aphrodisiac. (The world of ginseng holds an abundance of lowbrow imagination. Seedy massage parlor owners in Hong Kong's Kowloon Tong have figured out how to infuse ginseng into their sauna baths to boost revenues, and the ways to invoke ginseng in fraudulent mail-order schemes that promise better sexual performance are seemingly infinite.) Ginseng has inspired poems, stories, novels by Jack London and others, dance numbers, paintings, and the slide-guitar sounds of "Ginseng Sullivan," a song that recounts the trials of a soul digging ginseng in cold, hard ground.

Few plants have been as vividly anthropomorphized as the one known in Chinese as the "divine herb," the "king of herbs," and the "returned cinnabar with the wrinkled face." Whether in an Appalachian ginsenger's tale or a Chinese legend, stories about ginseng testify to an amazement at the plant's capacity to endure, and they speak to our own aspirations for weathering change. Wild ginseng has grown scarce, and the ginsenger's way of life, passed from father to son, may be passing. But in many places people still talk of the plant as having a thrill to it.

"I love to fool with that ginseng," George Albright, a digger in West Virginia, told me. "You don't know what it's going to do."

Albright had led me up a slope into the woods behind his house. A freight train echoed in the morning air, a reminder that we were in coal country, but soon we were surrounded by Appalachian deciduous forest, bright green after weeks of rain. Albright had hunted ginseng in this part of West Virginia for over fifty years. As a boy, he spent most of his time in the woods, and now that he was retired, he had returned to them. He knew that pound for pound, wild ginseng was one of the most valuable commodities in those mountains, and that the plant's value had put it on the endangered species list. He talked about how the root was saved only by being so hard to find. Some of his neighbors speculate that Albright has an extra gland that helps him find it.

After we walked a distance under the forest canopy, he stopped and bent down low. "Here," he said. Suddenly we were peering down on a four-prong ginseng plant. Its slender stem rose about six inches above the ground and branched into four smaller ones, each with a cluster of five arrow-shaped leaves. Albright set about the careful operation of unearthing the root, gently scraping away the dirt. When he finally held it up, the six-inch-long root twisted in every direction, with odd and irregular bends. A ginseng dealer at the bait shop down the road might pay Albright a few dollars for it, but a customer in a shop in San Francisco or Hong Kong would pay at least ten times more for a wild root like that.

In fact, this was another creative response to ginseng. Strictly speaking, this slender prize wasn't wild ginseng. Yes, it was growing without fertilizers or crop rows in its native forest, but it had help: George had sown the seed himself. This was "simulated-wild" ginseng, an ingenious wrinkle in the market that could pay off for ginsengers and breathe new life into American forests. George had made a domesticated plant look wild, and got a better price for it. Since boyhood, ginseng had given him a way to look at his forest with a sense of magic and purpose. Now he repaid it with a creative approach that made it more abundant.

Not far from George Albright's land, Daniel Boone had dug ginseng in the 1780s and sold it to Philadelphia merchants with ships bound for China. Ever since that time, American ginseng has ridden waves of prosperity, crime, and human frailty. The ginseng trade fed the fortune of America's first millionaire, ensnared peasants in back-breaking work, promised long life to kings in Europe and Asia, and lured others to prison and even death.

Ginseng's expressive contortions invite the attention of millions. That shape! That aroma! The expectation of a quickened pulse, and the scent of the soil. Ginseng takes people to the limits of speech. How do you describe a taste precisely? How do you translate vital energy? "Ginseng's mystery defies logic and Western thinking," Bob Beyfuss, an agricultural agent, told me. "It satisfies a need that cannot be defined, much like sex." There have been houses that have burned down where the most-grieved loss was an old ginseng root in a glass case. "I can remember a whole lot of times digging 'sang," one ginsenger told me, "but I can't remember much else from when I was little."

D URING FOUR YEARS I spent in Asia as a science editor, I never suspected such an eventful past or intense connection between that part of the world and my home state of Virginia. Ginseng has something of a forgotten history, which began when Jesuit missionaries made the discovery that American ginseng was nearly identical to the Asian ginseng so treasured in China. Through the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, the plant held an honored place in American life, commerce, foreign relations, and medicine, and reflected attitudes that can be hard for many today to fathom. Ginseng hunting, often a bond between father and son, remained a vital part of rural livelihoods well into the 1900s. Its abundance and value helped thousands of poor families make a living, people whom The New York Times derided as "shiftless, roving people, wholly incapable of keeping up with the march of modern progress."

This hidden history is one of thousands among medicines used by people around the globe. When they get sick, most of the world's population still turns to plants, not packaged pharmaceuticals. Ethnobotanists say that plants gain value as medicine only after many generations of people using them for food and other needs. Throughout the Americas and Africa, in Europe and Asia, medicinal plants have left deep memories of tastes and sensations. These plants are collected mostly from the wild and move through the world on informal pathways, unchecked by customs agents or health regulations. Ginseng, like many others, faces the possibility that it will not survive in the wild for much longer. If it doesn't, strands of our own history will be lost.

Meanwhile, every fall, American ginseng continues to get shepherded along routes that lead from forests to the world's cities and suburbs, passing through an eclectic assortment of hands. Some roots wind up in court as evidence, some in the clinics of Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. American ginseng roots, both wild and farm-grown, are shipped to South America, Europe, and Asia. In Hong Kong, a street crammed with traditional medicine shops sells wooden bins full of the root, while high above on the steep hillside in a shiny university lab, scientists track its chemical fingerprints. The history of this modest plant brings together Iroquois botanical knowledge and the theory of continental drift, diverse histories of Jesuit studies, ethnography and fur trapping, acupuncture and old-time musicians, fraud and folklore. Perhaps no other plant encompasses quite this range and intensity of human experience.

This book is about a plant poised between the danger of the wild and the safety of domestication, and is a picaresque of what life is like for a species balancing between extinction and stardom.

Throughout one fall and winter, I followed American ginseng. From upstate New York, it led me down North America's eastern mountains to North Carolina, westward to the Mississippi River, and across the Pacific to Hong Kong and southern China. The plant, like a secret handshake or an epic told by a series of storytellers, introduced me to trappers in West Virginia, Harvard-trained medical researchers, Cherokee elders, gourmet chefs, smugglers, law-enforcement officers, cultural anthropologists and history professors, and a business mogul or two. I set out on ginseng's wild journey through the world, and discovered a path it has charted through human nature.

A Note on Terms

W ILD GINSENG refers to the plant as it grows in its native forest, with no help from people. Wild ginseng commands the highest price, and is limited to the plant's native range. For American ginseng (Panax quinquefolius), that means mountains east of the Mississippi River. Wild Asian ginseng (Panax ginseng) is found only in northeastern China, Korea, and parts of Siberia.

Other ginseng relatives are: Panax notoginseng, found in China as san chi or tien chi ginseng; Panax japonicum, or Japa-nese ginseng and found only in Japan; and Panax trifolium, known as dwarf ginseng. There is a less documented basis for these plants than for the main two ginseng species, and they are not nearly as valuable. Eleutherococcus senticosus, sometimes called Siberian ginseng, is not a true ginseng, but a relative in the same plant family; it has almost no ginsenosides (the active chemical compounds in Panax species), and labeling rules now prohibit it from being marketed under the name "ginseng."

C ULTIVATED GINSENG is the farm-grown version, which requires shade arbors, chemical pesticides and fungicides, and intense labor. For generations it was primarily cultivated in Wisconsin, but it is now widely grown in China and on farms around the world.

S IMULATED-WILD GINSENG is a fairly new, middle category (although experts maintain that thousands of years ago, Koreans grew simulated-wild ginseng in forests, too). Promoted as an ecologically sustainable alternative to cultivated ginseng, simulated-wild plants grow from seed sown by people in forest conditions that mimic the habitat of wild ginseng. Simulated-wild ginseng is mainly limited to areas where ginseng also grows wild—in America, in forests east of the Mississippi—and it is raised with no or very few chemicals or tilling. Markets in Asia have been slow to acknowledge this as a separate category; simulated-wild roots are easily mistaken for wild roots and command a higher price than cultivated roots.

ONE

The Root at Hand

Wisdom . . . requires patience, persistence, curiosity and hard work. These are precisely the same requisites for growing ginseng.

—B OB B EYFUSS , American Ginseng Production in the 21st Century

O N A CRISP DAY in September 2002, a few maples flared red against the green ridge on the east bank of the Hudson River and signaled the start of ginseng season. On the west bank, two festival tents flapped in a breeze at Catskill Point park, in the village of Catskill, New York. Food vendors in the Dutchman's Galley were doing brisk business in hot dogs and schnitzel, and the festival was drawing an eclectic assortment of people. The organizers had sent announcements to farms all over the surrounding county and posted handbills in neighborhoods throughout New York City, two hours south. They translated the flyers into Chinese and Korean, invited New Age medicine specialists and dairy farmers, and arranged for entertainment, from acoustic duos to gospel choirs. Now, as a man in a kilt droned away on bagpipes in the center of the fairground, buses arrived in the parking lot, hauling scores of people from Manhattan's Chinatown.

What brought them all together was ginseng, a plant at home on two continents, treasured in one for millennia and traded in the other for centuries, and still something of an enigma even to those who know it best. This was Catskill's first annual Ginseng Festival, but the plant was no newcomer here.

Ginseng is so old that scientists call members of its genus "living fossils," meaning plants that have remained unchanged since the first appearance of angiosperms more than 65 million years ago. Ginseng's family, Araliaceae, is among the oldest known group of angiosperms. (Angiosperms are flowering plants with enclosed seeds, the group that dominates the plant world today: everything from poppies to apple trees.) Outlines of Panax plants have appeared etched in stones found in Colorado dating back at least to the Oligocene Epoch, which began 38 million years ago.

Geobotanists say ginseng goes back seventy million years, when the two Panax species began as one. (The name, like panacea, stems from the Greek word for "cure.") Back then, a megacontinent known as Laurasia dominated the Northern Hemisphere and was blanketed by a thick deciduous forest. That explains why over three quarters of the plant families native to China's eastern Hubei Province are also native to the Carolinas. Magnolias, whose scent I always associated with Faulkner and the American South, abound in East Asia—over fifty species. Hydrangeas, too.

North America split off from Laurasia about fifty million years ago, and the Pacific slowly widened. At the end of the Miocene Age, about two million years ago, the western half of North America buckled and a tumultuous climate shredded the plant habitats in the American West. Fragmented populations in that region dwindled below their survival threshold and died out, but in the more stable terrain east of the Mississippi, forests remained nearly intact and still resembled those of northeast Asia. Eventually, people on both sides of the new ocean started using the plants that grew near them. The Cherokee used Jeffersonia diphylla, a small herb found in forests from Ontario down to North Carolina, as a poultice for sores and inflammations, and the Iroquois boiled the plant to treat diarrhea. That plant's Asian relative, Jeffersonia dubia, became a folk cure for stomach problems in northern China and Korea. And people on both sides of the Pacific started using ginseng.

Asian ginseng and American ginseng adapted slightly differently to their respective homes, with subtle variations in chemistry. The two have been described as the "twin pillars of both traditional and modern herbal medicine: the Asian a stimulant, the American a relaxant; the Asian a virility booster, the American a feminine tonic; the Asian an embodiment of yang, the American of yin."

A T THE FESTIVAL, THE first tent was crowded with displays of ginseng products and memorabilia from different eras. A local couple was handing out Ziploc bags of maple-chip candy coated in ginseng syrup, so a teenaged girl asked for a taste. "Sweet!" she said. Then her smile turned into a sour face as the bitter aftertaste hit.

Two Korean businessmen at a nearby booth outlined their strategy for exporting American ginseng to Asia. They were also there to buy American ginseng roots at an incredibly high price, as it turned out. They paid several local diggers about $1,500 per pound for twenty-five-year-old wild ginseng roots. That was three times the peak price that most North American diggers would see that season.

A camera crew wearing baseball caps with the gold National Geographic logo was filming an interview with a young Korean-American couple who had driven three hours from Long Island. The camera operator zoomed in as the woman bit into a long, pale tendril of American ginseng. She smiled and said it tasted just like Korean ginseng, which has been cultivated there at least since the sixteenth century. She held it out for her husband to take a bite.

The second tent was so crowded that it resembled a huge white millipede, with human legs poking from under the back flap. Inside, a bearded man spoke above the noise of the bagpiper and the bucking tent flaps. He spoke in a quiet drawl to a mix of New Agers, farmers, and city people about the best soil medium for germinating ginseng seeds—aquarium sand—and told the rapt audience how to apply fungicidal sprays. Suddenly a man in the back row strode forward as if he was going to storm the stage. He had a shock of flowing white hair and a huge plant tattoo on his right bicep. A few people in the crowd would later recall that moment with some alarm. "He looked like this wild Jack Nicholson character," one said, "moving closer so he could heckle the speaker."

The wild man was Bob Beyfuss (rhymes with typhus), the resident ginseng expert and festival organizer, preparing to introduce the next presenters.

S EVERAL WEEKS BEFORE THE festival, I had visited Beyfuss in the Greene County office building west of Catskill for the first ginseng hunt of the season. Every surface in his office was covered, with papers but also with photos of his grown children, ginseng roots carved with faces, and books on ginseng—everything from its trade and medicinal use to an 1881 manual on its growth and diseases. The walls held mounted fish, a stuffed red-tail hawk perched behind the door, certificates (one announced that Beyfuss was an "Official Fun Person"), and a small gold marker warning THIS ANIMAL IS DANGEROUS .

The tattoo on his arm, he said, was a midlife crisis: a full-color, life-size illustration of a huge five-prong ginseng plant, from leaves to root. Ginseng diggers everywhere talk about prongs—the bracts that branch off from the main stem and give a rough idea of the plant's age. One-prongs are a year old, two-prongs are two years, and a four-prong generally signals a plant four years old or older. After four years, a plant rarely adds prongs, so to tell the age you have to dig up the root and count the scars that gather on its neck, one every year. Beyfuss had a botanical illustrator paint the image from one of his own plants, a nine-year-old. Then a tattoo artist needed most of a day to transfer the illustration to Beyfuss's arm. Beyfuss hiked up his blue shirt sleeve to reveal the botanically correct image: a flush of leaves on his shoulder in rich greens, the red berries full, and the brown, branchy root only slightly smaller than it should have been.

Beyfuss had been involved with ginseng for twenty years, starting at a low point in his life. In 1984 he had been working as a county agricultural agent for seven years and his marriage had just ended. He was going back to school for a master's degree after a long hiatus, and he felt old among the other graduate students. Plus, the atmosphere at Cornell was much more competitive and stressful than at Rutgers, where he had gotten his undergraduate degree. He was commuting two hours each way from his day job in Greene County. With the added strain of studying, he was a wreck.

He started taking ginseng, chewing a bit of root daily, and found that despite getting less sleep, he could keep going through a full schedule of work, study, and almost-daily racquetball games. Ginseng seemed to cut his stress load, improve his energy, and, he thought, help him to lose weight.

Ginseng also gave him a niche at Cornell, where the agriculture program is world famous and the precedents were daunting. After months of searching for a thesis topic, Beyfuss found that most natural products and ecosystems already had their champions there. "At Cornell, they know everything about everything," he told me. "Nobody knew nothing about ginseng."

That itself was strange, since just a century before, upstate New York had been home to the first popular efforts to cultivate ginseng outside its native forests, on farmland. But Beyfuss found that knowledge of ginseng has historically gone through cycles of fascination and complete indifference. At the start of the twentieth century, growing ginseng for the China market was a hot focus of scientific research and the subject of several USDA manuals. By mid-century it was all but forgotten. Interest in digging the wild root would spike in one locality for a while, then die down until just a handful of people even remembered what ginseng looked like. These cycles are not unique to ginseng, but like so much else about the plant, they seem more pronounced.

For professional foresters, ginseng has always fallen into a category awkwardly labeled nontimber forest products, which covers everything from mushrooms to maple syrup, rubber to log moss, and wildflowers to wild turkeys. Modern forestry has a primary focus on timber; everything else is secondary. Yet history is full of instances where people considered other forest items more essential than wood. Gum arabic, a resin from the acacia tree in the Sudan, was a major commodity in ancient Egypt for its use in paints and the mummifying process. Olive oil and cork, from the bark of the cork tree, drove trade in the Mediterranean. In 300 BC wild silphion was so recognizable and valuable as medicine and commodity in Cyrene (present-day Libya) that coins were embossed with the plant's image. Forest plants often accrued cultural meaning and importance, too.

Beyfuss wrote his thesis on ginseng's history, medicinal uses, and cultivation. He described how to prepare the seeds, and the six to eight years it takes for the root to reach the size desired by Asian markets. He gets irked now when he finds sections of his thesis lifted in articles, and is proud that copies keep getting stolen from the Cornell library's shelves. His thesis also routinely disappears from the stacks of Greene County's public library. He likes to say it's poached.

B EFORE WE LEFT HIS office to go to the woods, a woman entered carrying a glass jar. She was a client—that's extension-speak for county resident with a problem. The jar in her hands contained a bug, and she wanted to know what it was. She complained that they had gotten inside her house and become a nuisance. Beyfuss told her it was a black vine beetle, usually found on rhododendrons. He nosed around the piles of papers for a book with a passage about the black vine beetle, pulled on cerulean-blue-framed reading glasses, and read it aloud. Then he photocopied the page for her. His professional recommendation: Squish the bugs.

Few of the county's residents these days rely on farming, or need advice from farm agents like Beyfuss. Since the turn of the twentieth century, he explained as we drove out along the ridges west of Cairo, Greene County's population has shrunk by half. Most of the farms are now owned by people who don't live there. Forests have recovered from near-leveling early in the 1900s; now they cover almost 90 percent of the county. Nature has made this stretch of the Catskills very desirable to millionaires, and magazines have dubbed the area "the new Hamptons."