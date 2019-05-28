We haven’t heard about Rick Gates for some time, but those who followed the Mueller investigation know that he came on board the Trump campaign with Manafort, whom he had worked with for some time. In fact, Gates’ first career job was as an intern for Manafort’s firm. So, when Manafort was charged, Mueller investigated Gates and eventually Gates took a plea deal. This book, TO PLEA OR NOT TO PLEA, tells his story of the ordeal that he’s been put through by the Mueller investigation – and why he felt he had to plead guilty. After seeing Gates on TV, many feel that he’s no innocent in this scenario, but after hearing the story in his own words as told to Daphne Barak, we learn that he was mostly innocent, and pleaded to two counts–one: lying to the FBI (and after 450+ hours of investigation, you could understand how that’s possible) and, two: business fraud while working for Paul Manafort.



