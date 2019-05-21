Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Daphne Barak
Daphne Barak is an Israeli-American documentary filmmaker, author, journalist and celebrity-interviewer. She has conducted a wide range of sit-down interviews with heads of state, royals, Hollywood stars, musicians, athletes, artist, and newsmakers. Her television specials and print exclusives are distributed in all leading outlets and throughout many countries around the world.Read More
By the Author
To Plea or Not to Plea
Daphne Barak reveals why Rick Gates pled guilty in the Mueller probe and the lasting repercussions of this ordeal. Rick Gates joined the Trump campaign…