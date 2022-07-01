Description

“Your illustrated guide to the perfect West Coast road trip.”

—C magazine



Roll down the windows, turn up the radio, and take a drive up the world’s most magical coastline.



It’s a beautiful and practical travel guide. An illustrated keepsake. An inspiration to get out and visit. And a celebration of the wild, lush, larger-than-life 2,000 miles that run along the edge of the West Coast through California, Oregon, Washington, and Vancouver Island, where you’ll find everything from stunning vistas and alluring beaches to botanical gardens, nature trails, antiques stores, charming villages, and a handful of great cities along the way.



Created by artist and inveterate road-tripper Danielle Kroll, Pacific Coasting covers all the not-to-be-missed stops, while including maps, packing lists and playlists (yes, what to listen to as you’re driving up to Hearst Castle), and specific guides like Tide Pool Etiquette and Oregon Lighthouses. The result is the offbeat adventure of a lifetime, filled with something new to discover every hour of every day.