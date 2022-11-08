Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Nobody's Fool
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Nobody's Fool

Why We Get Taken In and What We Can Do about It

by Daniel Simons

by Christopher Chabris

Regular Price $26.98

Regular Price $33.98 CAD

Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook
Audiobook Download Unabridged
ebook

Regular Price $26.98

Regular Price $33.98 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781668626498

Genre

Nonfiction / Psychology / Cognitive Psychology & Cognition

Description

Two New York Times-bestselling psychologists explain the science of cons—and how we can avoid them 
 
From phishing scams to Ponzi schemes, fraudulent science to fake art, and marketers to magicians, our world brims with deception. In Nobody’s Fool, psychologists Daniel Simons and Christopher Chabris show us how to avoid being taken in. They describe the key habits of thinking and reasoning that serve us well most of the time but make us vulnerable—like our tendency to accept what we see, stick to our commitments, and value precision and consistency.  Each chapter illustrates their new take on the science of deception, describing scams you’ve never heard of, and shedding new light on some you have. Simons and Chabris provide memorable maxims and practical tools you can use to spot deception before it’s too late. 
 
Informative, illuminating, and entertaining, Nobody’s Fool will protect us from charlatans in all their forms—and delight us along the way.  

What's Inside

Read More Read Less