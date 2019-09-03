Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Letters to a Young Chef

Letters to a Young Chef

by


Daniel Boulud is a pioneer of our contemporary food culture-from the reinvention of French food to the fine dining revolution in America. A modern man with a classical foundation and a lifetime of experience, Boulud speaks with passion about the vocation of creating food. Part memoir, part advice book, part recipe book, this updated edition celebrating of the art of cooking will continue to delight and enlighten all chefs, from passionate amateurs to serious professionals.

Read More

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Individual Chefs & Restaurants

On Sale: August 27th 2019

Price: $10.99 / $13.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9781541646797

Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews