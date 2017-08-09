Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Let Me Tell You about Jasper . . .
How My Best Friend Became America's Dog
A beloved New York Times bestseller, now in paperback!Read More
Dana Perino, bestselling author of And the Good News Is…, is back with stories of friends, family, and how America’s love for a dog named Jasper is a place where even political opponents can find common ground.
Dana Perino is a popular and beloved host on Fox’s The Five, with over two million followers on social media. While readers admire Dana for her charm, warmth, and insight, she also knows who the real star in her family is: her Vizsla, Jasper-A.K.A. America’s Dog.
In this new book, Dana tells stories about life and politics-and how dogs can transcend rancor and partisanship. She also talks about how dogs bring families together -like Dana’s own, from her career in Washington through her life as a TV star. In addition to all the fun and fabulous dog tales, LET ME TELL YOU ABOUT JASPER… will be fully illustrated with hilarious photoshops so clever they will make you laugh out loud. These photoshops bring Jasper’s adventures to life through pop culture, art, sports and history.
Praise
PRAISE FOR AND THE GOOD NEWS IS...
"This book is a gem--modest and moving, clear and unpretentious. It gives the kind of practical and even ethical advice everyone starting out needs, but it's also funny and full of great stories. Dana is a true role model."—Peggy Noonan
"A lovely memoir, both charming and wise, studded with invaluable life lessons garnered on her fascinating journey to the highest levels of media and government. A wonderful read."—Charles Krauthammer
"Part autobiography, part memoir of a press secretary in the White House, part career and life guidance, and part appeal to civility, Dana Perino's AND THE GOOD NEWS IS... is all parts captivating."—Donna Brazile
"A wonderful book. A book full of the love of life. And full of gratitude. This book is blessedly free of cynicism, irony, posing. It's straight. It's good. And obviously a total reflection of its author."—Jay Nordlinger, National Review