Different types of socialism (democratic socialism vs. social democracy vs. eco-socialism, etc.);

How socialism became a dirty word;

Which countries are socialist or have socialist programs;

The way socialism exists in the U.S. today (Medicare, Social Security, etc.);

Socialist suggestions for today’s issues (healthcare, infrastructure, economy, etc.);

What can you do to bring about change? (getting involved in politics, educating yourself, demonstrating, etc.);

Perfect for the engaged voter or the armchair political scientist, pundit, enthusiast, or anyone simply looking to get a better intellectual grasp on socialism, The New Socialist Handbook gives meaning and definition to the commonly misunderstood. Author Dan Tucker breaks down these topics in a clear, accessible way and without a political slant. Readers will come away with a better understanding of the history of socialism and what it means in our world today.