Little Archaeologist

Illustrated by

Teach your baby all about archaeologists with this new board book published in partnership with Smithsonian.

Fossils. Shovels. Sieves. Brushes. These are all the important tools archaeologists use. In this new board book series published in conjunction with the Smithsonian Institute, young babies and toddlers will learn what an archaeologist does while enjoying playful art by Dan Taylor.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Social Science / Archaeology

On Sale: November 10th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780762497546

A Baby Scientist Book