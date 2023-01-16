Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Safari
A Photicular Book
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 16, 2012. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Animals in living motion, as real as if you were there. The cheetah bounds, the lion charges. The African elephant snaps its ears.
Using unique Photicular technology, Safari is the adventure of a lifetime, and a book unlike any other.
Experience it for yourself.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Shots of cheetahs, rhinos, and gazelles spring to life as the pages turn."
—Entertainment Weekly
“An imaginative interpretation of the real thing.”
—Audubon magazine
"Lenticular technology takes a big leap forward with this virtual safari."
—PW magazine
“AMAZING! The safari comes to life with each turn of the page.”
—Jennifer Holland, bestselling author of Unlikely Friendships
“Lenticular technology takes a big leap forward with this virtual safari.”
—PW magazine—Entertainment Weekly
“Shots of cheetahs, rhinos, and gazelles spring to life as the pages turn.”
—Entertainment Weekly—Audubon magazine
“An imaginative interpretation of the real thing.”
—Audubon magazine