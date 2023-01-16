Free shipping on orders $35+

Safari
A Photicular Book

by Dan Kainen

by Carol Kaufmann

Hardcover
Hardcover

On Sale

Oct 16, 2012

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780761163800

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Animals / General

Description

A magical journey. A safari in your hands.
 
Animals in living motion, as real as if you were there. The cheetah bounds, the lion charges. The African elephant snaps its ears.

Using unique Photicular technology, Safari is the adventure of a lifetime, and a book unlike any other.
 
Experience it for yourself.

What's Inside

Praise

“Lenticular technology takes a big leap forward with this virtual safari.”

PW magazine

Entertainment Weekly

“Shots of cheetahs, rhinos, and gazelles spring to life as the pages turn.”

Entertainment Weekly

Audubon magazine

“An imaginative interpretation of the real thing.”

Audubon magazine

