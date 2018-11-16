Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Bringing Mulligan Home
The Long Search for a Lost Marine
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Gripping and unforgettable-a son's search for his father in the shattered ruins of the Pacific War"—Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Rhodes
"Through deep and sensitive interviewing, Dale Maharidge has achieved what many have previously thought impossible: he has opened up the "silent generation" of World War Two veterans and enabled them to tell their stories. These veterans, US marines and Japanese who met as enemies in the Pacific, are no mythologized heroes or villains, but flesh-and-blood humans describing the true horror that has always been, and always will be, war. Maharidge enables these survivors to speak of the war with such honesty that they strip away all its glamour, break your heart and win it all at once. Part memoir, part vivid history, part a searing examination of war trauma, Bringing Mulligan Home gives us an entirely fresh look at "The Good War" that may well change our view of it forever."—Helen Benedict, author of The Lonely Soldier: The Private War of Women Serving in Iraq and Sand Queen
"A moving memoir. . .A powerful narrative of the dark side of American combat in the Pacific theater and the persistence of resulting injuries decades after the war ended."—Kirkus