Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Bringing Mulligan Home

Bringing Mulligan Home

The Long Search for a Lost Marine

by

Now an Audible Original “THE DEAD DRINK FIRST”

Sergeant Steve Maharidge returned from World War II an angry man. For a long time, the only evidence that remained of his service in the Marines was a photograph of himself and a buddy that he tacked to the basement wall. When his son, Dale Maharidge, set out to discover what happened to the friend in the photograph, he found that wars do not end when the guns go quiet. The scars and demons remain for decades. Bringing Mulligan Home is a story of fathers and sons, war, and what was, for some, a long postwar.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Military / World War Ii

On Sale: May 21st 2019

Price: $17.99 / $23.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781541742765

Public Affairs Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Gripping and unforgettable-a son's search for his father in the shattered ruins of the Pacific War"—Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Rhodes

"Through deep and sensitive interviewing, Dale Maharidge has achieved what many have previously thought impossible: he has opened up the "silent generation" of World War Two veterans and enabled them to tell their stories. These veterans, US marines and Japanese who met as enemies in the Pacific, are no mythologized heroes or villains, but flesh-and-blood humans describing the true horror that has always been, and always will be, war. Maharidge enables these survivors to speak of the war with such honesty that they strip away all its glamour, break your heart and win it all at once. Part memoir, part vivid history, part a searing examination of war trauma, Bringing Mulligan Home gives us an entirely fresh look at "The Good War" that may well change our view of it forever."—Helen Benedict, author of The Lonely Soldier: The Private War of Women Serving in Iraq and Sand Queen

"A moving memoir. . .A powerful narrative of the dark side of American combat in the Pacific theater and the persistence of resulting injuries decades after the war ended."—Kirkus

Read More Read Less