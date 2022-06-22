Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Epic Tomatoes
Epic Tomatoes

How to Select and Grow the Best Varieties of All Time

by Craig LeHoullier

Description

Savor your best tomato harvest ever! Craig LeHoullier provides everything a tomato enthusiast needs to know about growing more than 200 varieties of tomatoes, from planting to cultivating and collecting seeds at the end of the season. He also offers a comprehensive guide to various pests and tomato diseases, explaining how best to avoid them. With beautiful photographs and intriguing tomato profiles throughout, Epic Tomatoes celebrates one of the most versatile and delicious crops in your garden. 

Praise

2016 GWA Media Awards Gold Medal Winner - Best Overall Book

“All the descriptions and growing information, enhanced by the book's snappy cover art, engaging design, and clever interior layout, make it easy to see how anyone could be smitten by this remarkable and quirky fruit.”
The American Gardener

“A must-read for all serious tomato growers…you’ll want to read this cover to cover as soon as you get it.”
Sunday News Herald

“The ultimate in-depth and practical ode to heirloom tomatoes. ... Gardeners will find it a mouthwatering read, and the photography will make you yearn for scratch-sniff-and-taste paper.”
Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier

“Revel in the amazing variety of tomato colors, tastes, and textures … LeHoullier's book is a treat for the senses.”
HGTVGardens.com

 
"Sure to excite every tomato-growing gardener … after you read it a supermarket tomato will never taste good again."—Library Journal
"Incredibly photographed and beautifully laid out, Epic Tomatoes will inspire and delight."—Niki Jabbour, author of Groundbreaking Food Gardens and The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener
"When Craig recommends a variety, we listen!"—Ira Wallace of Southern Exposure Seed Exchange
"Craig LeHoullier has been on a marathon journey with this fruit for 35 years, growing and evaluating thousands of tomatoes. His hands-on knowledge ... is now entirely accessible in Epic Tomatoes."—Diane Ott Whealy, co-founder and vice president of Seed Savers Exchange
