Epic Tomatoes
How to Select and Grow the Best Varieties of All Time
Description
Savor your best tomato harvest ever! Craig LeHoullier provides everything a tomato enthusiast needs to know about growing more than 200 varieties of tomatoes, from planting to cultivating and collecting seeds at the end of the season. He also offers a comprehensive guide to various pests and tomato diseases, explaining how best to avoid them. With beautiful photographs and intriguing tomato profiles throughout, Epic Tomatoes celebrates one of the most versatile and delicious crops in your garden.
What's Inside
Praise
“All the descriptions and growing information, enhanced by the book's snappy cover art, engaging design, and clever interior layout, make it easy to see how anyone could be smitten by this remarkable and quirky fruit.”
— The American Gardener
“A must-read for all serious tomato growers…you’ll want to read this cover to cover as soon as you get it.”
— Sunday News Herald
“The ultimate in-depth and practical ode to heirloom tomatoes. ... Gardeners will find it a mouthwatering read, and the photography will make you yearn for scratch-sniff-and-taste paper.”
— Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier
“Revel in the amazing variety of tomato colors, tastes, and textures … LeHoullier's book is a treat for the senses.”
— HGTVGardens.com