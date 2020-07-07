Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Washington Hiking
Best Hikes plus Beer, Bites, and Campgrounds Nearby
Craggy coastal cliffs, towering active volcanoes, and cascading waterfalls: wherever you turn in Washington, adventure awaits. Pack a lunch, lace up your boots, and hit the trails with Moon Washington Hiking. Inside you’ll find:Read More
- Diverse Hiking Options: Whether you plan to take leisurely lakeside walks or challenging journeys around Mount Pilchuck, enjoy outdoor getaways ranging from easy day hikes to multi-day backpacking trips
- Find Your Hike: Looking for something specific? Choose from strategic lists of the best hikes for breathtaking waterfalls, spring wildflowers, or hiking with your dog, plus a breakdown of the best hikes by season
- The Top Outdoor Experiences: Pick alpine wildflowers in a meadow along Mount Rainier’s Skyline Trail, or wander through a dense, green rain forest in Olympic National Park. Venture across a suspension bridge to breathtaking canyon views, and glimpse seals, eagles, and deer at a wildlife reserve. Catch a vibrant sunset from a beach dotted with sea stacks, or explore an underground lava tube
- Nearby Fun: Relax post-hike at a local brewery, savor a plate of fresh oysters, and stargaze before bed at a nearby campground
- Essential Planning Details: Each hike is described in detail and marked with round-trip distance and hiking time, difficulty, terrain type, elevation gain, and access points
- Maps and Directions: Find easy-to-use maps, driving directions to each trailhead, and details on where to park
- Expert Advice: Longtime hiker Craig Hill shares his local secrets, unique tips, and honest opinions of each trail
- Tips and Tools: Advice on gear, first aid, and camping permits, plus background information on climate, landscape, and wildlife
