Praise

"Bossie and Lewandowski pull back the curtain on the 2016 campaign-a wild, fun, and historic ride."—Laura Ingraham

"These guys were in the room for the wildest presidential campaign in recent history. The stories are all here. Very entertaining and informative."—Mark Levin

"Key leaders of the growing conservative movement, Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie helped make Trump president and tell Trump's winning story like no one else has-from the inside."—Newt Gingrich, Former Speaker of the House

"Hillary, do you want to know what really happened? Read this book! Corey Lewandowski and Dave Bossie take you deep inside the phenomenal Trump campaign. Let Trump Be Trump is written with true insight and understanding of America's greatest presidential candidate, and once you begin this story, I promise you will not put it down until you finish."—Sean Hannity

About the Authors

Corey R. Lewandowski currently serves as President and CEO of Lewandowski Strategic Advisors, LLC a government, public affairs and crisis communications consulting company as well as a TV political commentator. He provides on-air analysis on political news of the day via his in-depth understanding of the political process. He is a contributor to The Hill newspaper and serves as a visiting fellow at Harvard University. Find him on Twitter @CLewandowski_.

 

David N. Bossie has served as president of Citizens United since 2001. Beginning in August 2016, Bossie served as Deputy Campaign Manager for Donald J. Trump for President. He was then named Deputy Executive Director for the Trump Presidential Transition Team. He is currently a Fox News contributor. Bossie previously served as Chief Investigator for Committee on Government Reform and Oversight in Congress leading the Clinton Investigation. Find him on Twitter @David_Bossie.
Let Trump Be Trump

Let Trump Be Trump

The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency

by

by

A New York Times Bestseller and #1 Wall Street Journal Bestseller!

LET TRUMP BE TRUMP: THE INSIDE STORY OF HIS PRESIDENCY is the ultimate behind-the-scenes account of how he became President of the United States.

Donald Trump was a candidate, and now a president, like none that have come before. His startling rise to the White House is the greatest political tale in the history of our republic. Much has been written about this once-in-a-millennial event but all of those words come from authors outside the orbit of Donald Trump.

Now, for the first time, comes the inside story.

Written by the guys in the room-two of Trump’s closest campaign advisors-Let Trump Be Trump is the eyewitness account of the stories behind the headlines. From the Access Hollywood recording and the Clinton accusers, to Paul Manafort, to the last-moment comeback and a victory that reads like something out of the best suspense novel, Let Trump Be Trump pulls back the curtain on a drama that has mesmerized the whole world-including the palace intrigues of the Mooch, Spicer, Preibus, Bannon, and more.

By turns hilarious and intimate, Let Trump Be Trump also offers a view of Donald Trump like you’ve never seen him, the man whose success in business was built not only on great skill but on loyal relationships and who developed the strongest of bonds with the band of outsiders and idealists who became his team because they believed in him and his message.

Written by Trump’s campaign manager, the fiery Corey Lewandowski, and Dave Bossie, the consummate political pro and the plaintiff in the famous Citizens United Supreme Court case who helped steer the last critical months of the Trump campaign, Let Trump Be Trump is destined to be the seminal book about the Trump campaign and presidency.
Genre: Nonfiction / Political Science

On Sale: December 5th 2017

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9781546083290

