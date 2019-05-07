A young witch is cursed to relive a doomed love affair through many lifetimes, as both troubled muse and frustrated artist, in this beautiful debut novel.



In 1895, sixteen-year-old Juliet LaCompte has a passionate, doomed romance with the married Parisian painter Auguste Marchant. When her mother — a witch — botches a curse on Marchant, she unwittingly binds Juliet to the artist through time, damning her to re-live her affair and die tragically young lifetime after lifetime as the star-crossed lovers reincarnate through history.





Luke Varner, the worldly demon tasked with maintaining this badly crafted curse, has been helplessly in love with his charge, in all her reincarnations, since 19th century France. He’s in love with Nora, a silver screen starlet in 1930s Hollywood. He’s in love with Sandra, a struggling musician in 1970s Los Angeles. And he’s in love with Helen, a magazine exec in present-day DC who has the power to “suggest” others do her bidding.





In this life, Helen starts to recall the curse and her tragic previous lives. But this time, she might have the power to break the cycle…





A Witch in Time is perfect for fans of A Secret History of Witches, Outlander, and The Time Traveler’s Wife.