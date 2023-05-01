Go to Hachette Book Group home

Finding Mr. Purrfect

By Codi Gary

A laugh-out-loud, fake-dating romance with plenty of cats, coffee, and charm – perfect for fans of Lyssa Kay Adams and Jasmine Guillory​.

On Sale
Jan 16, 2024
Page Count
400 pages
ISBN-13
9781538708200

Codi Gary is the author of twenty-nine contemporary and paranormal romance titles including bestselling books Things Good Girls Don't Do and Hot Winter Nights under the name Codi Gary and the laugh-out-loud Mistletoes series under the pen name Codi Hall. She loves writing about flawed characters finding their happily ever afters because everyone, even imperfect people, deserve an HEA.

A Northern California native, she and her husband and their two children now live in Southern Idaho where she enjoys kayaking, unpredictable weather, and spending time with her family, including her array of adorable furbabies. When she isn't glued to her computer making characters smooch, you can find her posting sunsets and pet pics on Instagram, making incredibly cringy videos for TikTok, reading the next book on her never-ending TBR list, or knitting away while re-watching Supernatural for the thousandth time!

