Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Curious Nature Guide
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Curious Nature Guide

Explore the Natural Wonders All Around You

by Clare Walker Leslie

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $9.99

Regular Price $12.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2015. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Oct 3, 2015

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781612128139

Genre

Nonfiction / Nature / Reference

Description

With dozens of simple prompts and exercises, best-selling author, naturalist, and artist Clare Walker Leslie invites you to step outside for just a few minutes a day, reignite your sense of wonder about the natural world, and discover the peace and grounding that come from connecting with nature. Using stunning photography as well as the author’s own original illustrations, The Curious Nature Guide will inspire you to use all of your senses to notice the colors, sounds, smells, and textures of the trees, plants, animals, birds, insects, clouds, and other features that can be seen right outside your home, no matter where you live. Sketch or write about one exceptional nature image each day; learn to identify cloud types and the weather they bring; or create a record of what you see each day as you walk your dog. Easy, enjoyable, and enlightening, these simple exercises will transform your view of the world and your place within it.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Fascinating, inspirational, and beautifully illustrated, The Curious Nature Guide is an essential book for anyone looking to deepen their connection with the natural world."
—Richard Louv, author of Last Child in the Woods and The Nature Principle

 
The Curious Nature Guide is a gift to anyone who is trying to reinvigorate their relationship with the natural world — or who is just starting out on that path.”
—Chip Blake, editor-in-chief, Orion
Read More Read Less