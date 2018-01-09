Most of us grow up believing it’s more important to fit in than to stand out. But there’s something different about you…and it matters.
It's courageous and wildly creative, giving a voice to the misfit and make-believer in us all.—Richard Rohr
A soulful invitation to start imagining again and, along the way, rediscovering who we were actually created to be. What a gift!—Shauna and Aaron Niequist
Whip-smart and full of heart, it is a needed wake-up call, an inspiring invitation to be unusual . . . I can't wait to see all the goodness that's unleashed in the world because of this weird and wonderful book.
—Brad Montague, writer, director, and creator of Kid President
This soulful and practical gem of a book will kickstart your imagination and embolden your heart. While the message in GET WEIRD will stay with you forever, you'll for sure give your copy away to a fellow weirdo. Better buy two now.—Ian Morgan Cron, author of The Road Back to You
A gifted poet who believes in the soul, CJ and his inspiring book teaches us gradually about our own special gift of weirdness and how it can help minds change and communities heal. It's a huge gift to read his stories and walk with him as he discovers that being a square peg in a round hole keeps you from sinking. You will be blessed by this work.—Becca Stevens, founder of Thistle Farms and Episcopal priest
Discover the Surprising Secret to Making a Difference
