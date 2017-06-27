Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Deep Ocean Journeys

Deep Ocean Journeys

Discovering New Life At The Bottom Of The Sea

by

Scientist and submersible pilot Cindy Lee Van Dover has travelled to the bottom of the sea. In this book she gives voice to the scientific passion that motivates her while taking us along with her as she reveals the wonders of the ocean floor.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Life Sciences / Biology

On Sale: September 19th 1997

Price: $15.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 208

ISBN-13: 9780201154986

Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews