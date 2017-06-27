Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Deep Ocean Journeys
Discovering New Life At The Bottom Of The Sea
Scientist and submersible pilot Cindy Lee Van Dover has travelled to the bottom of the sea. In this book she gives voice to the scientific passion that motivates her while taking us along with her as she reveals the wonders of the ocean floor.
Trade Paperback
