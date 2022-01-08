From the acclaimed author of The Town, an epic thriller about the secret right‑hand man of one of the most infamous unprosecuted mob bosses in American history, and the hidden crime that will bring down an empire.
In the late 1970s, The Outfit has the entire city of Chicago in its hands. Tony Accardo is its fearless leader. Nicky Passero is his loyal soldier, though no one knows he has a direct line in to the boss of bosses. When the Christmas gift Accardo got for his wife, an inscribed bracelet with gold and diamond inlay, is stolen along with other items in a jewelry heist, Nicky is charged with tracking down and returning all of the items—by whatever means necessary.
Forced into an impossible situation, Nicky must find a way to carry out Accardo's increasingly unhinged instructions and survive the battle for control of Chicago. What Accardo doesn't know: Nicky has a secret which has made his life impossible and has put him in the pocket of the FBI.
Based on the true story of Tony Accardo, the longest‑reigning mob capo in history, Gangland is a Shakespearean-esque drama of integrity, lost honor, and revenge. Gritty and action‑packed, it is the ultimate gangster tale and Chuck Hogan's most thrilling novel yet.
What's Inside
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE TOWN "A terrific read...A rich narrative of friendship, young love, and mounting suspense." —Stephen King
PRAISE FOR THE TOWN "Smart, speedy, and stylish."—Jeffery Deaver
PRAISE FOR CHUCK HOGAN AND THE TOWN "As knowledgeable as James Ellroy, as sharp as Elmore Leonard, and as profound as fellow Boston scribe Dennis Lehane."—Fort Worth Star-Telegram
PRAISE FOR THE TOWN "A riveting, splendidly detailed thriller."—St. Louis Post-Dispatch
PRAISE FOR THE TOWN
"Stunningly crafted...The plot...is swift and expertly built, the prose muscular and clean."—The Seattle Times
