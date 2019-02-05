The Milk Street Cookbook
The Milk Street Cookbook

The Definitive Guide to the New Home Cooking, Including Every Recipe from Every Episode of the TV Show, 2017-2020

by Christopher Kimball

Voracious

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316456166

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $20.99

ON SALE: October 1st 2019

Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Individual Chefs & Restaurants

PAGE COUNT: 640

The complete Milk Street TV show cookbook, featuring each dish from every episode and more — nearly 400 dishes in all, including 65+ new recipes from the 2020-2021 fourth season.

Christopher Kimball’s James Beard and Emmy Award-winning Milk Street TV show and cookbooks give home cooks a simpler, bolder, healthier way to eat and cook.

Now featuring nearly 400 tried-and-true recipes, including every recipe from every episode of the TV show, this book is the ultimate guide to high-quality, low effort cooking and the perfect kitchen companion for cooks of all skill levels.

At Milk Street, there are no long lists of hard-to-find ingredients, strange cookware, or all day methods. Instead, every recipe has been adapted and tested for home cooks like you. You’ll find simple recipes that deliver big flavors and textures fast, such as:
  • Stir-Fried Chicken with Snap Peas and Basil
  • Cacio e Pepe
  • No-Sear Lamb or Beef and Chickpea Stew
  • Somali Chicken Soup
  • Roasted Cauliflower with Miso Glaze
  • French Apple Cake
  • And Central Mexican Guacamole and Israeli Hummus — classics with a twist!
Organized by type of dish — from salads, soups, grains, and vegetable sides to simple dinners and extraordinary desserts — this book is an indispensable reference that will introduce you to extraordinary new flavors and ingenious techniques.

What's Inside

