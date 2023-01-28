Free shipping on orders $35+
Christopher Hobbs's Medicinal Mushrooms: The Essential Guide
Boost Immunity, Improve Memory, Fight Cancer, Stop Infection, and Expand Your Consciousness
Description
Mushrooms have been used as medicine for thousands of years and their value in boosting immunity, improving memory, and even fighting cancer is being recognized and documented in scientific research. Christopher Hobbs, a mycologist and herbalist at the forefront of contemporary research, profiles the most powerful medicinal mushrooms and explains the nutritional and medicinal compounds in each one. Detailed instructions cover how to select, store, and prepare each variety for use. Whether readers are growing or foraging their own mushrooms, or sourcing them from a local provider, this essential handbook will guide them in making health-boosting medicine.
This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
What's Inside
Praise
“Nothing less than a masterpiece. This is the authoritative resource on medicinal mushrooms for anyone seeking to enhance their physical and mental health.” — James Lake, MD, University of Arizona College of Medicine Department of Psychiatry clinical assistant professor and author of The Integrative Mental Health Solution
“Many books claim to be ‘essential,’ but Christopher Hobbs’s Medicinal Mushrooms: The Essential Guide actually is. For those of us fascinated by fungi, this book is a glorious feast of full-color photos, detailed but understandable information on medicinal, edible, and visionary mushrooms, recipes, an introduction to basic mycology, and even cultivation tips. This book is best in class, hands down.” — David Winston, RH (AHG), DSc (hc)
“What a timely, beautifully illustrated publication, brimming over with well-researched and documented sources and reflecting Chris Hobbs’s lifelong fascination with and love for mushrooms. It’s great to have all the information on how to use the medicinal power of mushrooms to treat yourself so appealingly presented. An awesome contribution that empowers those old and new to mushroom magic to unleash its healing potential.” — Daniel Winkler, author, ethnomycologist, and founder of MushRoaming Adventures
“An absolutely incredible book! Brilliantly written, amply illustrated with gorgeous photos, and overflowing with practical information, scientific studies, and earth wisdom. I couldn’t put this book down! The author, a seasoned mycologist, weaves together ancient knowledge with modern scientific research and covers every aspect of mushroom lore, from medicinal and edible uses to home preparations, selecting high quality commercial products, growing your own mushrooms, wild identification, and respectful wild harvesting. A must-have book for anyone interested in mushrooms, yes, but also health, healing, and nature.” — Rosemary Gladstar, best-selling author and herbalist
"Christopher Hobbs is one of the leading herbalists in the world and among his many achievements is his recognition as one of the leading experts on the use of medicinal mushrooms." — Dr. Michael Tierra, OMD, LAc, RH (AHG), author of The Way of Herbs and Planetary Herbology and founder/director of the East West Herb Course
