Nelson

A Personal History

by

In this coloful, absorbing tale of Nelson's life on and off the high seas, Hibbert illuminates the admiral's personality, his personal and political friendships, his relationship with Sir William Hamilton, and his passionate love affair with Hamilton's wife, the beautiful Lady Emma, daughter of a blacksmith and once a London prostitute. Whether quarreling with royalty, wooing beautiful women around the world, or winning history's most famous sea battles, Hibbert's irascible Nelson is a character for all times.
Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography

On Sale: June 10th 1996

Price: $22.99 / $28.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 524

ISBN-13: 9780201408003

Trade Paperback
