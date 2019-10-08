Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Good Duke Is Hard to Find
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"[I]rresistible... Britton's historical romance is deeply gratifying."—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on The Viscount's Promise
"I'd read another Britton book in a heartbeat."—Minerva Spencer on With Love in Sight
"With Love in Sight is a delightful Regency romance."—RandeeGreen.com
"I was enchanted by this delightful story and highly recommend it."—WithLoveforBooks.com on With Love in Sight