Soccer star and Olympic gold medalist Christie Pearce Rampone and sports neuropsychologist Dr. Kristine Keane share the best practices that athletes, parents, and coaches can use to turn the lessons learned through sports into lifelong skills.
Sports offer a vital path for children to get healthy, self-confident, and social. In Be All In, three-time Olympic gold medalist, World Cup Champion, and US team captain Christie Pearce Rampone and sports neuropsychologist and brain health expert Dr. Kristine Keane offer practical, real world advice on how to handle the pressures felt by youth athletes, parents, and coaches today and provide kids with their best shot at reaching their dreams.
In contrast to outdated adages like “no pain, no gain,” the ethos of “be all in” is about being authentically present in everything you do, on and off the field. Through a unique blend of neuroscience, parenting strategies, and wisdom gleaned from the extraordinary experiences of a world-class athlete, this transformative book explains how to create realistic expectations for kids, help them succeed in all aspects of their life, improve game day performance, and reduce the stress of dealing with their coaches, ambitions,and losses.
With invaluable insight into parenting behaviors that may derail children’s performance despite best intentions, and concrete strategies for teaching accountability, confidence, self-efficacy, and resiliency, this fundamental guide has tips to support athletes of any age, sport, or level of competition.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"An essential manual for a sports parent. It's a compelling look at the role from someone living it."—Forbes
"A terrific primer for both youngsters who participate in youth sports and their parents."—New York Post
"Should be required reading for any coach or parent who wants their child to play sports, regardless of the level. Informative, nourishing reading for parents and coaches and their young charges."—Kirkus Reviews
"Backed by considerable experience, knowledge, and common sense, Rampone and Keane's game plan should be required reading for all student athlete parents and coaches."—Booklist
"Expertly written and thoroughly 'reader friendly' in organization and presentation, Be All In: Raising Kids for Success in Sports and Life will prove to be an invaluable guide for parents, caregivers and coaches with respect to children of any age engaging in an athletic activity of any kind."—Midwest Book Review
"As a parent, coach, and member of society, I find that we are too caught up in raising our future generation to succeed, and we lose sight of the most fundamental key to success: finding your passion. My parents taught me from a young age that loving what you're doing is more important than winning, which ultimately built the foundation for my success. Be All In perfectly embodies the importance of helping children find where their passion lies and encourages them to build on it rather than focus on the pressure of winning."—Shawn Johnson East, US Olympic Gymnast
"If ever there were authoritative voices in youth sports, it's Rampone and Keane. Be All In gives young athletes and their parents the perfect formula for balancing competitiveness, confidence, and compassion."—Harley A. Rotbart, M.D., professor emeritus of pediatrics at University of Colorado and author of No Regrets Parenting and 940 Saturdays
"Be All In is a vital read for parents and coaches. Rampone's success on the field and Dr. Keane's studies in the field combine to create a knowing, scientifically backed primer for those looking to navigate the youth sports world and live to tell the tale."—Ken Davidoff, baseball columnist at New York Post
"Be All In brings heart, hustle, and focus back to the forefront of the conversation in youth sports, in a way that helps athletes develop the inner drive that helped Christie Pearce Rampone become one of the best athletes in the world. This powerful fusion of theory and practice creates a priceless and refreshing view of sports, and how we can guide the youth sports experiences to create champions in sports and in life. I am ALL IN for Be All In and you should be too!"—Dr.Jen Welter, Founder of Grrridiron Girls & first female NFL coach