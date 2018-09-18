Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Jimmy Page
The Definitive Biography
An in-depth biography of Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page by the acclaimed biographer of Bob Marley and Joe Strummer, based upon the author’s extensive research and interviewsRead More
The original enigmatic rock star, Jimmy Page is a mass of contradictions. A towering presence in the guitar world and one of the most revered rock guitarists of all time, in private he is reclusive and mysterious, retiring and given to esoteric interests. Over the decades he has exchanged few words to the press given the level of his fame, and an abiding interest in the demonic and supernatural has only made the myth more potent.
But in the midst of this maelstrom, who was Jimmy Page? Rock journalist Chris Salewicz has conducted numerous interviews with Page over the years and has created the first portrait of the guitarist that can be called definitive, penetrating the shadows that surround him to reveal the fascinating man who dwells within the rock legend.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"[An] ever-readable tome... Anyone intrigued by how a soft-spoken boy from the west London suburbs became one of the world's most famous musicians won't be disappointed."--The Times (London)
"A hard-riffing new book that reveals how Jimmy Page became the dark heart of Led Zeppelin"--The Mail on Sunday (London)
"[Salewicz] lovingly records all the highs and bathetic lows of the rock-star afterlife."--The Sunday Times (London)
"A must-read for die-hard Zeppelin fans."—Kirkus Reviews
"[An] engrossing read."—Vintage Guitar
"[A] must-have for fans of Led Zeppelin."—The Houston Press
"[A] perceptive look back at a great musician, a troubled man and a checkered era."—Shepherd Express