Dinotrux Dig the Beach

The third book in the original, rip-roaring mash-up of dinosaurs and trucks that inspired the Netflix TV series!

Fed up with steamy summertime Jurassic jungles, the mighty monsters are getting hot and grumpy, and they need a vacation…. Time to roll on down to the beach! Tyrannosaurus Trux might be able to “hang ten” on his surfboard, but not all of the trux feel so at home near the water. Can they organize their skills to dig up the beach and build the best sandcastle ever? Dive into the silliest, splashiest Dinotrux adventure yet to find out!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: January 7th 2020

Price: $1.98

ISBN-13: 9781549104015

Hachette Audio logo
Edition: Unabridged

