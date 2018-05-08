Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Aquariums of Pyongyang

Ten Years in the North Korean Gulag

by

Read by

The harrowing memoir of life inside North Korea

Amid escalating nuclear tensions, Kim Jong-un and North Korea’s other leaders have kept a tight grasp on their one-party state, quashing any nascent opposition movements and sending all suspected dissidents to its brutal concentration camps for “re-education.”

Kang Chol-Hwan is the first survivor of one of these camps to escape and tell his story to the world, documenting the extreme conditions in these gulags and providing a personal insight into life in North Korea. Sent to the notorious labor camp Yodok when he was nine years old, Kang for ten years observed frequent public executions and endured forced labor and near-starvation rations. In 1992, he escaped to South Korea, where he found God and now advocates for human rights in North Korea.

This record of one man’s suffering gives eyewitness proof to the abuses perpetrated by the North Korean regime.

Genre: Nonfiction / History / Asia / Korea

On Sale: June 26th 2018

Price: $22.98

ISBN-13: 9781549119194

Edition: Unabridged

Praise

"The Aquariums of Pyongyang is one of the most terrifying memoirs I have ever read. As the first account to emerge from North Korea, it is destined to become a classic."—Iris Chang, author of The Rape of Nanking
"A triumph against silence."—Financial Times
"A chilling testimony.... Freezes the heart and seizes the soul."—Kirkus Reviews
