Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Sacrifice

The Sacrifice

by

Full of unexpected twists and quick-thinking heroes, The Enemy series is a fast-paced, white-knuckle tale of survival in the face of unimaginable horror.

The Sacrifice picks up after Small Sam and The Kid arrive at the Tower of London at the end of The Dead. Though Sam finds safety and friendship at the Tower with Jordan Hordern’s crew, he can’t settle down. The only thing he wants is to be reunited with his sister, Ella. Despite Ed’s protests, Sam and the Kid strike out westward, through the no-go zone.

Meanwhile, Shadowman is tracking Saint George across north London, watching him build up his army. Shadowman knows that Saint George is an extremely dangerous threat, but no one will take his warnings seriously.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: June 11th 2013

Price: $9.99

Page Count: 496

ISBN-13: 9781423180982

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
ebook
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR THE ENEMY
"The Enemy grabs you by the throat . . . and bites off your ear. It's kids versus zombies and no one is playing nice. The action--and boy, is there action--takes us through a London transformed by the unexplained illness that has turned every adult into a shuffling, drooling, kid-crunching machine. Bonus: zombie royals. Sheer fun." Michael Grant, author of the Gone series

PRAISE FOR THE ENEMY
"...the action is of the first order. Higson writes with a firestorm velocity that inspires to the sweeping reach of Stephen King's The Stand." ALA Booklist

PRAISE FOR THE DEAD
". . . Higson delivers an action-packed summer read." Kirkus

PRAISE FOR THE FEAR
"The third book in Higson's terrifying zombie series will continue to enthrall horror fans." VOYA
Read More Read Less

An Enemy Novel