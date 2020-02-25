Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Sacrifice
Full of unexpected twists and quick-thinking heroes, The Enemy series is a fast-paced, white-knuckle tale of survival in the face of unimaginable horror.Read More
Meanwhile, Shadowman is tracking Saint George across north London, watching him build up his army. Shadowman knows that Saint George is an extremely dangerous threat, but no one will take his warnings seriously.
The Sacrifice picks up after Small Sam and The Kid arrive at the Tower of London at the end of The Dead. Though Sam finds safety and friendship at the Tower with Jordan Hordern’s crew, he can’t settle down. The only thing he wants is to be reunited with his sister, Ella. Despite Ed’s protests, Sam and the Kid strike out westward, through the no-go zone.
Meanwhile, Shadowman is tracking Saint George across north London, watching him build up his army. Shadowman knows that Saint George is an extremely dangerous threat, but no one will take his warnings seriously.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE ENEMY
"The Enemy grabs you by the throat . . . and bites off your ear. It's kids versus zombies and no one is playing nice. The action--and boy, is there action--takes us through a London transformed by the unexplained illness that has turned every adult into a shuffling, drooling, kid-crunching machine. Bonus: zombie royals. Sheer fun." Michael Grant, author of the Gone series
PRAISE FOR THE ENEMY
"...the action is of the first order. Higson writes with a firestorm velocity that inspires to the sweeping reach of Stephen King's The Stand." ALA Booklist
PRAISE FOR THE DEAD
". . . Higson delivers an action-packed summer read." Kirkus
PRAISE FOR THE FEAR
"The third book in Higson's terrifying zombie series will continue to enthrall horror fans." VOYA
"The Enemy grabs you by the throat . . . and bites off your ear. It's kids versus zombies and no one is playing nice. The action--and boy, is there action--takes us through a London transformed by the unexplained illness that has turned every adult into a shuffling, drooling, kid-crunching machine. Bonus: zombie royals. Sheer fun." Michael Grant, author of the Gone series
PRAISE FOR THE ENEMY
"...the action is of the first order. Higson writes with a firestorm velocity that inspires to the sweeping reach of Stephen King's The Stand." ALA Booklist
PRAISE FOR THE DEAD
". . . Higson delivers an action-packed summer read." Kirkus
PRAISE FOR THE FEAR
"The third book in Higson's terrifying zombie series will continue to enthrall horror fans." VOYA